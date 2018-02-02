Top Beauty Gifts to Give Your Wife on Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s day is just around the corner, what better way to let the love of your life know how much she really means to you than picking out the perfect gift. Below are the top gift ideas help you choose the perfect Valentine’s day gift to spoil your sweetheart.

Birchbox for the Beauty Maven

No matter is she has a three-minute makeup routine or she is a beauty maven, the Birchbox is something that every woman will look forward to receiving. Each month your wife will receive a personalized box in the mail filled with five beauty samples of products that she can purchase if she likes. This is a great way for her to sample top beauty products without having to pay full price before she knows if she will like the product or not. Your wife will be able to go online and fill out a beauty profile that will customize the products she receives by her makeup style, hair type and skin tone.

Rocksbox Subscription for Your Queen

If your wife likes jewelry, she will love this monthly box. After filling out an online profile, a professional stylist will hand pick up to three pieces of jewelry from featured designers like House of Harlow 1960, Kate Spade and Kendra Scott. Your wife can add jewelry to her wish list and her stylist will choose one of the pieces from her list and include it in every box that is sent. The best thing about Rockbox is that the items will be sent straight to her door where she can wear them, show them off then when she is done with them she can send them back in, to receive the next box as many times as she would like. If by chance she damages a piece of jewelry, the insurance that is included in the monthly charge will cover the broken jewelry completely! The most important thing is that your wife keeps the original box.

Fragrance of Love

Want to make your wife feel beautiful and sexy this valentines day? Perfume gift sets are a great way to enhance these feelings because they can make a woman feel good about herself and lift her mood. Each perfume has its own specific smell. For example, some perfumes smell fruity like apple or citrus and others have a floral smell like geranium, rose and gardenia. It is a great idea to pick the perfume that appeals to your taste by testing out the fragrances at the store before buying. By visiting a retail store, the store clerks should be able to help show you the top fragrances that women buy.

A Spa Day

Every woman loves to be pampered, and there’s no greater way to do this than through a spa day. Sign her up for a massage and beauty treatment package that she’s sure to remember. Go the extra mile and have a basket of spa products waiting for her when she arrives back at home. From facial masks to bath bombs, there are a ton of fabulous products that will leave her feeling relaxed and loved on Valentine’s Day.

Make her Feel Beautiful With Makeup

Chocolate and Flowers are decent gifts to give your wife on valentines day but if your wife is a beauty maven, she probably loves to experiment with different makeups like liner, lashes, lip glosses, lipstick, and eyeshadow palettes. If you really want to gift her something special then you should consider buying her a makeup gift set. There are many makeup sets to choose from products like glam travel kits, Mac Red Lip Kit and Huda Beauty Obsessions Eye Shadow Palette. If you want to really impress her you can buy a limited edition collection like Anastasia Beverly Hills Prism Eyeshadow Palette and Stila Glitter on the go Liquid Eye Shadow Set.

Hopefully by applying these Valentines gift suggestions to your shopping list, you will be able to stay in your wife’s good graces and make this Valentine’s Day the one your wife will never forget.