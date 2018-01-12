5 Top Men’s Fashion Trends This Spring

Men’s fashion trends may not be quite as dynamic as women’s, but there is still a definite change in the hottest styles from season to season. Some of these changes may seem subtle or not even be very noticeable at the time, but when you look back at different years and decades, it’s much easier to spot how fashions changed.

We’re still in winter right now, but spring will be here before you know it, and it will bring some fun new trends with it. Based on the way men’s fashion has been progressing and what has been seen at the latest fashion shows, here are the top five men’s fashion trends for spring of 2018.

Suits Are Back – And in All Kinds of Colors

Suits were once the professional wear of choice for the white-collar man, but not anymore, as dress standards have gotten much more relaxed. You simply don’t see men wearing suits as often. However, suits came back into style around the fall of 2017, and this renewed interest seems to be growing.

One new update to the classic men’s suit is that designers are now making it in a range of colors. You see suits in just about every shade, including pink, bright blues, purples and much more. If you want to dress up while still showing off your unique sense of style, a suit in a fresh color could be the perfect choice.

Hawaiian Shirts Aren’t Just for the Beach Anymore

For decades, wearing a Hawaiian shirt only worked if you were either at the beach, or on the run from the law and getting your clothing at thrift stores. Other than that, a Hawaiian shirt was a sign you were out of touch with the trends (unless you were wearing it ironically).

Designers have been creating much more stylish Hawaiian shirts lately, though, and these shirts are set to become popular items when spring and summer roll around.

The Dad Look Is Gaining in Popularity

The Dad look has long been as uncool as it gets. This isn’t to say that every father was unstylish, but the Dad look was the encapsulation of all the fashion faux pas that middle-aged men made.

We’ve seen elements of the Dad look become stylish here and there, but it hasn’t been until now that the entire style, known as “dadcore,” took off. Those roomier jeans belted high on your waist, the colorful sweaters and the preppy polos are all looking like popular choices for spring.

Going Short with Shorts

Just about every length has been popular at one time or another when it comes to shorts. Everyone remembers the short shorts that NBA players would wear in the 70s and early 80s, which gave way to the longer, baggier shorts of the 90s and 2000s.

Lately, the pendulum has been swinging back to shorts that only come about halfway down the thigh or less, such as your typical running shorts. You don’t need to throw out your long shorts, but you may want to save them for the basketball court.

Wider and Baggier Is Coming Back in Style

In the 2000s and the 2010s, fitted and skinny were the two most popular fits for just about all men’s clothing. Skinny jeans were in, as were fitted suits. That was a welcome change from years past, which featured excessively baggy jeans and giant suits that failed to flatter the physique of the wearer.

Wider and baggier clothes are starting to become trendy again, but fortunately, it’s not to the extent that it was in the 80s and 90s. These clothes are wide or baggy in specific areas, while still creating attractive shapes and silhouettes.

Keep these five major trends in mind when you decide what to wear this spring. You don’t need to alter your entire look, but working some of these trends into your wardrobe will show people that you stay on top of the latest styles.