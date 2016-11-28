7 Staple Fashion Pieces You Can Wear Year Round

Trendy, seasonal pieces look great at the time but can end up cluttering your closet. That is why it is a smart idea to stock your wardrobe with staples you can wear every season of the year. Read on to learn some of the best fashion essentials you can wear no matter the weather!

1. Little Black Dress

This one is a given. Choose a simple black dress in a style that flatters your body and personal style. Then dress it up for a party or date night with sparkly accessories and heels or toss a blazer on top to make it appropriate for work. An LBD will make you look classy without trying and is perfect for those hectic days when work runs into drinks with your girlfriends and then into a night out with your beau. Just switch up your shoes and accessories! This versatile piece can even be worn in winter with cozy tights underneath and a cardigan on top.

2. Trench Coat

A water-resistant trench coat is the ideal piece of outerwear all year long. It can keep the spring rains at bay, keep you warm on the beach on summer nights, protect you from the cool autumn winds, and act as a great layering piece over a cozy winter sweater. Invest in a nice trench coat and you can wear it for years; one in black or tan will never go out of style!

3. Leather Jacket

Don’t worry, wearing a leather jacket will not make you look like you are having a mid-life crisis. This piece can toughen up a feminine dress or add a touch of class to fall boots and a flannel shirt. A leather jacket is as stylish as it is sturdy, so this investment piece will last you well into your next decade of life. You will want to wear it anytime there is a nip in the air!

4. Black Blazer

Vintage Fringe said, “A black blazer adds an extra layer of warmth to any outfit but looks more put-together than a cardigan.” This piece can be worn both to the office or a night on the town any time of year. From breezy summer evenings on a patio to a chilly outdoor fall wedding to a work Christmas party or the first day of spring, a black blazer has you covered, literally. No need to borrow your boyfriend’s jacket anymore!

5. Plain White T-Shirt

Though it might seem like a no-brainer, having a plain white t-shirt that fits you well and does not have any weird embellishments is a wardrobe must-have. Style it with a bright patterned spring skirt, cut-offs at a summer music festival, jeans and boots in fall, and under a snuggly sweater in winter. A white t-shirt is the perfect companion piece to a wardrobe with lots of color or prints. If you find one you like, buy more, because you are sure to wear it all the time!

6. Sunglasses

A pair of nice sunglasses will make you look stylish and put-together. People will applaud both your keen sense of style and your concern for your eye health. Choose a pair that works well with your face shape and wear them all year round, from the beach to the ski slopes. Not only will they give you an air of mystery, not having to squint into the sun will prevent wrinkles (plus you can sneak peeks at hotties on the street without them noticing).

7. Rain Boots

A pair of well-constructed, fashionable rain boots are a wardrobe staple that you will wear more often than you would think. Whether you are braving the spring rain puddles, summer mud, fall leaves, or winter slush and snow, a good pair of galoshes will keep your feet warm and dry and stop water and dirt from ruining your pants (or legs!). Buy a lined pair or purchase some warm wool boot socks to keep your feet extra cozy in cold weather. Make sure you buy a classic solid color, not some bright print meant for sorority girls; that way you can wear them into the office on gloomy days and not be embarrassed!