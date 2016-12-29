How to Select the Perfect Quinceañera Gown

A quinceañera is held on a girl’s 15th birthday to celebrate her virginity to that point in her life and to wish her good luck in her journey of becoming an awesome mother and wife. Having its roots in Mexico about 500 B.C., the party usually involves an important night of dancing. Therefore, every girl will want a dress that flatters them.

Consider Body Shape

The process of choosing the perfect quinceañera dress should start with choosing a style that flatters the girl’s body shape. Girls who cannot decide what their body shape is may want to consider an A-line dress because this basic style flatters almost every body shape. Empire dresses are usually a great choice for fuller-busted girls because the waist falls right below the bustline giving them a more natural appearance. Slender girls may want to consider trumpet or mermaid-style dresses as they naturally cling to the curves. Stealth-style dresses are a great choice for girls who want to look taller. Dropped-waist dresses are a great choice for girls who want to appear taller or tall girls who want their legs to appear shorter.

Accentuate the Positives

There is a perfect quinceañera dress for every shape. Girls who have a narrow waist may want to consider accentuating it with a wide sash or wear a mermaid-style dress. Alternately, girls who have already developed more curves may want to consider a corset waisted-dress accented with flowy bottom. If a girl has a fuller bust, then consider halter tops as they offer added coverage and support. Girls who have small chest may want to consider dresses with added embellishment there as they accentuate this area.

Choose the Color

Q by DaVinci said, “There are no hard rules for choosing the color of a quinceañera dress, so girls should choose the one that they like the best.” A girl usually can find what shades suit her best by looking at the veins on the inside of her wrist, according to award-winning stylist David Zyla in Huffington Post. Examine the veins closely to determine if they are purple, blue or green. Look even closer and see what are the lightest and darkest shades of the primary color. Zyla recommends learning the names of these shades by holding the girl’s wrist up to paint strips found at most hardware and big box stores. David also recommends that a girl consider shades that exactly match the lightest and darkest shades in the iris of the eye.

Fabric

Another big choice that girls need to make is what type of fabric they want in their dress. If they want the princess look, then make sure to consider a tulle dress. These dresses snag easily, so make sure to keep that in mind on the big day. Another popular choice is lace. There are many different choices on the market and some will snag easier than others. If the weather is likely to be warm during the quinceañera, then consider organza as this popular fabric is breathable. Silk is a great choice for girls who will be having their quinceañera in the winter or you want lots of small beaded detail added to their dresses. Satin is an extremely popular choice because of its durability. Duchess satin provides a very structured look while crepe satin gives a more princess-like appearance. Taffeta may be the perfect choice for those who want a full ballgown. Girls who want an A-line dress and need to stay on a budget, should consider dresses made from shantung.

There are no rules in buying a quinceañera dress. After all, it is the girl’s big day, and she should get to wear what she wants to on her day. Girls may want to consider their body shape and their best assets to choose a style that flatters them the most. Then, move on to choosing the color of the dress that will leave everyone talking. Finally, choose the type of fabric that the girl will love and works nicely with the dress.