4 Advantages of Using Solar Power

The rising costs of energy are causing many people to look for alternative and sustainable sources of fuel. The options available include solar, wind, and hydropower. Out of the three, solar energy is experiencing the highest adoption rate as it is easy to harness.

Solar power is derived from the sun’s radiation. The two major technologies used to harness this energy are solar thermal technology and photovoltaic solar technology. Solar thermal technologies capture the sun’s heat and either use it directly or convert it into mechanical energy, which can then be converted into electricity. This is known as concentrated solar power. Photovoltaic solar technologies convert sunlight into electricity directly by utilizing panels consisting of semiconductor cells.

As non-renewable resources continue to get depleted, it is becoming increasingly necessary to move towards renewable sources such as the sun’s energy. The main benefit of going solar is that it does not have huge set-up costs in addition to having no negative impact on the environment. This article will discuss the four main advantages of using solar power.

1. It is Renewable

Solar power is referred to as renewable as the panels will keep producing electricity as long there is a sun. And because the sun is billions of years old, it is safe to say that solar energy is infinite. By harnessing the sun’s power, we can limit our dependence on materials such as coal to generate electricity.

2. Eco-Friendly

If you are looking for ways to reduce your carbon footprint, solar power is the way to go. By now, the damaging effects of non-renewable sources of energy such as coal on our environment are apparent. Solar power, however, is reliable and does not release harmful gases such as nitrogen oxide, sulfur oxide, or carbon dioxide. It also does not need any fuel to generate the electricity thus mitigating the problems such as fuel transportation or radioactive waste storage.

3. Cutting Back on Your Electricity Bills

Because you will be meeting some of your energy requirements using the electricity generated by your solar panels, your overall energy bills are bound to drop. However, the actual amount that you will save after installing the solar technology will depend on the size of your solar panels as well as your electric or heat usage. Additionally, not only do you stand on saving on your electricity bills but if your solar panels produce more electricity than your home consumes, the surplus shall be sent back to the grid, and you shall receive a bonus payment for that amount.

Moreover, you can enhance your savings by selling your electricity at high rates during the day, then buy electricity from the local grid during the night at lower rates.

4. Increasing Your Home’s Value

In addition to your investment in solar power repaying itself relatively fast, it will also enhance your home’s property value. Thus, if you are looking to sell your house in the future, you can rest assured that installing solar technology could significantly increase its value.

.

The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory recently undertook a study on the impact of solar panels on home value. Findings from the research revealed that, on average, solar panels enhance a house’s value by $14,329. Additionally, homes that are equipped with solar power systems will, on average, sell for 3.74 percent more than similar properties which do not have a solar power system.

With the destructive effects of fossil fuels, renewable sources of energy are the way to go. The US government is one of the most prominent advocates of solar power. As from 2106, homeowners have been allowed 30% federal tax credit for going solar. The idea behind this act is to incentivize the adoption of solar energy. Moreover, some solar panel providers can install the panels on your roof for free. In return, you will pay for the electricity it produces. The rates you will pay are typically lower than what you would pay your utility company. Thus, it is an option worth considering if you cannot meet the costs required to purchase and install solar technology. By adopting solar power, we will achieve energy independence and reduce the country’s dependence on foreign energy sources.