7 Ways to Get Your Brand Noticed in a Social Media World

Everyone uses social media for different reasons, so if you are trying to get your brand noticed on any social media platform there are a few things for you to consider before you get started. Like any other form of advertising, social media take planning, strategy, and the need to connect with your audience in a meaningful way in order for any plan to work.

First and foremost it is important to remember that your brand is your company’s identity, so everything you put out on social media becomes part of your brand and part of your company’s identity. Here are seven things you can do to get your brand noticed on social media.

Create a Strong Brand Identity

Given that your brand is your company’s identity, and you want to increase your brand’s visibility on social media, it is important to have a strong brand identity. Strong branding ensures that your company is easily summed up that anyone discovering it for the first time knows what your business does without much additional explanation. A recognizable logo, clear messaging that customers can connect with, and colors and fonts that immediately capture the attention of social media users across all platforms.

Regular, Consistent Content Creation

Your brand is only going to be noticed if it is highly visible on the platforms that you are using. To ensure this happens, it is vital that you post and engage with consistency. Plan out an editorial calendar of content that is shared on your account, posting a variety of content that informs, educates, entertains, and engages your audience. People are more likely to recognize, trust, and share content from an account that is familiar to them than from one that they only randomly see on a platform.

Constant, Real Engagement

As soon as you create a social media account for your brand, not only should you begin to post with consistency, but you should also engage with your followers and across the platform. Comment, like, and share those posts and and comments that you are knowledgeable in or that share a common interest. Doing this lets followers and potential followers see that there is someone behind the brand account.

Tell Engaging Stories

People use social media for all different reasons, but one of the many reasons they are on each platform is to learn and hear something new each day. Tell engaging stories that your followers can connect to, stories that will leave them asking questions, or wanting to know more. This does not need to happen with each and every post, but by sharing stories that allow people to connect to your brand you are building a following and getting your brand noticed.

Live Stream to Your Followers

Not only is live streaming a great way to get noticed by your followers, but it is a great way to get noticed by new followers. Live streaming is a way for followers to instantly connect with your brand and company, get to know you, and create a personal connection.

Offer Freebies With Value

A sure way to get your brand noticed on social media is to offer a freebie that new followers can claim. This can be anything from an ebook to a digital printout to a checklist of information. Whatever freebie you decide to offer, make sure it offers value to your followers.

Create a Strong Online Presence

Getting noticed on social media is only one part of the big picture, but it’s important that you also have a strong online presence to support your brand. A website with more information is a great way to keep followers returning for information, and a key in getting your brand information circulating on social media without any effort by you. Social media users are always looking for the next step, a place to go to find out more or make a purchase, so it is vital that you have that online presence ready to go at the same time you launch on a platform.