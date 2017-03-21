How to Choose an Audio System That Meets the Needs of Your Home

Choosing the right audio system to improve your home theater experience can be a difficult feat, especially to the non-tech savvy. Allow us to help you make the right choice. Below is a set of questions that will lead you to the system that is just perfect for your needs.

What exactly will you use the audio system for?

There are many reasons why you want an audio system installed in your home. Some need it to make watching movies more entertaining. Others just want to listen to their favorite music in a high-fidelity mode. There are those who will use it to improve their gaming experience. To get what’s just right for you, here’s a good recommendation to follow:

Movies – get a 7.1-channel system for an unlimited soft-to-loud dynamic sound range

Music – the more popular 5.1-channel should be sufficient to get your blood going

Games – any surround sound audio system will suffice

What’s your budget?

Consider the amount of money you are willing to shell out for an audio system. There will be one that matches your budget. Of course, the price determines the brand, additional functions, and overall quality of the system. To get the best deal, set a budget and compare all the products within the range.

Do you prefer a certain brand?

Audio systems come in all shapes and sizes. They are made by different manufacturers too. When choosing speakers, do you have any brand preference in mind? That could play a major role in your selection. Currently, the best big-name international brands include Pioneer, Kenwood, Sony, and Bose. However, there are other good local brands like Onkyo and Denon that are also worth checking.

What’s the size of the room where it is going to be installed?

If you intend to put the audio system in a large family room of let’s say, 700 square feet, you must consider buying a full-range, full-size audio system. These come with a powerful amplifier instead of just the speakers or receivers. A much smaller room, on the other hand, would do with an audio system setup that includes small satellite speakers, a subwoofer, and a decent receiver.

How would you like it connected?

When it comes to this feature, there are two options are available – the wired and the wireless setting. Of course, there are advantages and disadvantages to either setup. Wired systems don’t require a complex setup, but it would be a challenge to run all over the room if it is rather big. On the other hand, the wireless systems would need one-time programming and a lifetime of battery charging or replacement. Think about this option well and pick the setup that is most convenient for you.

Any special feature needed?

“One of the features that differentiate one home audio system from another is its power rating,” said CasaTunes, LLC. Needless to say, the higher the system’s power rating is, the better its performance will be. There are audio systems that run on 100 watts of power or less. These are the ones ideal for bedrooms and smaller spaces. On the other hand, the ones that produce 1,000 watts of power or even more are the types built for that full home theater setup that you may be looking for.

Do you have aesthetic preferences?

This pertains to the design, color, and look of the audio system itself. Do you have a requirement like it has to match the color or the other devices in the room? Will it be wall-mounted or do you prefer the tower types? Would you prefer the slim types over the bulky box types? These are just some of the considerations that you might have when it comes to the aesthetic quality of the audio system that you should buy.

Answer these questions, and you will end up with the audio system that is perfect for your home. Delight your family with the audio setup that works for each of their needs. With the right system installed, family time spent watching movies, enjoying music, or playing games is always going to be a great time.