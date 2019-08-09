5 Reasons Why You NEED a Tour Guide in New York City

Upon your arrival to New York City, one of the best things that you can do is find a tour guide. Tour guides a great for finding out different types of information and enhancing one’s experience in the city. Here are five reasons why you need a tour guide if you are in New York City.

You May Not Know Where To Start

New York City is such a densely populated place that is chock-full of attractions, amenities, activities and opportunities to learn. There is so much to do, see and know about in New York City that you may not know where to start. With the help of a guide, you can get your bearings straight and figure out what you want to see, do and experience. The city can be very overwhelming, and with the help of a tour guide you can establish various reference points about the area.

You Will Go To Places That You Have Never Been

A lot of people who visit New York City and/or transplant themselves there end up not fully traversing the area. For example, there are many different neighborhoods in Manhattan that are worthwhile to experience and easy to get to, though many tourists and transplants have never been to them. Even those who have been transplanted in Manhattan for longer lengths of time (months and/or years) have never been to many worthwhile, easily accessible neighborhoods in that borough. So, whether you are a transplant or a tourist, you should invest in the help of a guide so that no stone is left unturned when it comes to discovering New York City.

A lot of people neglect to see or place importance on boroughs outside of Manhattan. The City of New York technically consists of 5 boroughs—Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens, the Bronx and Staten Island. Manhattan usually gets all of the attention for being glamorous while the other boroughs are frequently forgotten or thought of as not being important.

You Will Get The Best Suggestions

If you invest in the help of a tour guide, you will have access to a living, breathing person who can inform you about the area in the best possible way and make the best suggestions. For example, a guide can tell you where to find the best $1 pizza slices, what types of stores are in the area, where the next public bathroom is and what sites are the best.

Many times, the real-life interactions that you have with a guide will be a lot more informative than just reading information from a travel book. This is because of the fact that, first off, travel can easily become outdated. Businesses frequently open and close over relatively short periods of time, and a list of businesses that your travel book listed from a year ago could now be outdated. The same is true of events.

Learn About Local History

If you are a history and/or heritage buff, it is without a doubt that you need a tour guide. There are different aspects of history and heritage that you can find in New York City. A number of different tours exist to explore these different aspects. For example, there are plenty of food tours, entertainment-related tours, tours relating to ethnic history, music-related tours and tours of landmarks that refer to important events in New York’s history. You may gain information about history and heritage that you would never have found in books, or that would have been difficult to find in books.

Have A Good Time

Going on tours is fun, interesting and engaging. You need a tour guide in New York City to enhance the level of fun during your time there. Tours, in and of themselves, are quite fun to participate in. A tour is another great type of activity that you can do in New York City. It is a stress-free, guided way to explore the city. You don’t have to stand in the middle of the sidewalk, by yourself in a crowd of people, staring at a map—someone is there to guide you.

In conclusion, you need a tour guide in New York City in order to figure out where to start, go to places that you would have never been to without a tour guide, get the best suggestions from a real life human being, learn about local history and have a good time.