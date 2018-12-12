4 Easy Ways to Maintain Your Dental Health

The last thing you want to regret when you get older is that you didn’t take better of your teeth when you were younger. What may seem like a hassle now will pay off big-time when you still have all of your teeth and your friends are starting to get dentures. Here are four easy ways to take care of your teeth and gums now so you will be able to enjoy them later.

1. Brushing

Your teeth need to be brushed at least twice a day. It’s usually part of your morning routine and should be a part of your bedtime routine as well. It’s really best to brush your teeth after eating anything since foods, especially sugary foods, will start to attack the enamel on your teeth almost immediately after eating. If it’s not possible to brush your teeth after every meal, you can rinse or chew gum to help get the tiny food particles out from between your teeth. The longer you wait to brush, the more time plaque has to start forming on your teeth.

It’s also a good idea to use a softer toothbrush. A hard bristled toothbrush can actually harm the enamel on your teeth making them weaker and more susceptible to decay and cavities. The harder bristles can even cause tiny abrasions on the gums leading to infections.

2. Flossing

It’s one of the first things your dentist will ask you. And, most people will lie and say that they floss every day because they know that they’re supposed to. Flossing daily is a simple habit to form if you make it a priority.

Flossing your teeth every night before going to bed will help to get any leftover food particles out from between your teeth and away from your gums. Old food residue will not only lead to tooth decay, but it can also lead to gum disease.

3. Dentist Visits

At least twice a year, schedule an appointment with your dentist for a cleaning and checkup. It should be as much of a priority for you as your annual checkup with your doctor. Not only is the cleaning beneficial to the health of your teeth and gums, but the checkup will alert you to any dental issues in the beginning phase so you can get them taken care of before they become painful.

Your dentist and staff will x-ray your teeth, thoroughly clean and examine every tooth, and advise you of any concerns. If you maintain your bi-annual schedule, these visits are usually nothing more than a good cleaning and a pat on your back from your dentist for taking good care of your teeth. If you don’t see your dentist regularly, the visits may take a little more time to get your teeth clean and its possible that there could be issues with your teeth or gums that have been neglected.

4. Avoid things that are harmful to your teeth and gums.