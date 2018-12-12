5 Tips for Understanding How Web Filtering Works

1. Content filters can be customized.

There are multiple reasons a person or organization may use web filtering. Content filters help manage the content that people see on the internet. In some cases, web filtering is done to comply with federal guidelines. The Children’s Internet Protection Act has set down rules for how minors can interact with the internet. To comply with CIPA, libraries, and schools may use content filters. In other cases, web filtering might be done to increase productivity. Many offices block their computers from accessing social media and gaming sites. It’s helpful to understand how web filtering works and why it’s put in place.

Hardware is a physical component attached to a machine. The software is downloaded or uploaded information. No matter what shape the filter takes, the goal is to place a shield between a computer user and the internet. It blocks them from accessing offensive or objectionable material. The majority of manufacturers for content filters will create different lists of objectionable content. Oftentimes these lists vary depending on the age of the target user. If a content filter is set to its most aggressive state, it may block all content that isn’t suitable for children under the age of 10. This includes obvious things like pornography and drug-related pages, along with any content deemed inappropriate for non-teenagers. Social forums and other social networking sites would be banned. The same content filter might be set to a much more lenient setting for adults. This may allow the adult user to access social media and “inappropriate” content, but it would also block malware-installing websites. It’s often possible to make a customized profile based on the needs in your space.

2. Web filtering has been challenged multiple times in court.

One of the most difficult things is striking a balance between free speech and protection. The guidelines in CIPA aim to promote free speech while ensuring children aren’t exposed to harmful content. Some content filtering critics argue that technology is too imperfect. Content filtering algorithms can often censor educational websites, sometimes based on just one word or phrase. There’s a high demand for more comprehensive and nuanced filters. Every year, content filters become more and more refined. However, there are always little things that slip through the cracks.

3. Web filtering can cause a backlash in public spaces.

Many libraries use content filtering systems to restrict internet access. So do some internet cafes and other institutions that provide free computer use. Content filters can often cause contention with the patrons, many of whom might feel that their right to free speech is being disrespected. It helps to promote education about safe surfing of the internet. In these cases, content filtering is meant to protect the computers, not restrict the user. Since the computers technically belong to you, you have a right to determine how they’re used. If that involves using filtering to avoid malware downloads, that’s perfectly valid.

4. Some users may find ways to circumvent the content filter.

One of the potential drawbacks for web filtering is that tech-savvy people might be able to bypass the filters. This security issue’s prevalence varies widely depending on the filter and its construction. It’s easy to find online tutorials for how to go around content filters. Many of today’s content filters are built with attention given to security holes. But users will always look for ways around them. It’s impossible to guarantee that a content filter will not be circumvented by a determined individual. Sometimes circumvention is as simple as adding a letter to a web address. Sometimes it involves more complicated steps. In cases involving hardware, the physical hardware might need to be disabled.

5. Many organizations create internet use policies to explain their content filters.

An internet use policy is a type of formal document that lays out the guidelines for how an organization’s computers may be used. It’s important to establish rules about computer usage for the sake of both the patrons and the organization. If the organization employs content filters, the internet use policy should explain the reasoning behind it. It can also be helpful to have a statement regarding safe web browsing.