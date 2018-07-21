4 Elegant Summer Wedding Themes to Consider

Many people dream of their perfect wedding day event. With the average cost of an American wedding over $35,000,weddings are a huge industry. A great way to guarantee your wedding goes through without a hitch is to choose a theme.

Themed options have become increasingly popular with over 22% of couples opting for one in 2015. Themes are a great way to blend the couple’s personalities and create a magical foolproof plan. Here are four elegant wedding themes to consider for your big day.

1. A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Can you think of a better way to combine all of your favorite wedding festures with the evening elegance of a Shakespearean theme? This wedding theme is a true fantasy with everything you could want from gorgeous florals and greenery to candles and fairy lights. The sky is truly the limit with this unique theme.

The most unique features of A Midsummer Night’s Dream theme is lighting. Candlelight and LED curtain lights create an elegant, romantic atmosphere for this fairytale fantasy. Just make sure to use warm white lighting if you opt to use LED lights, as the blue hue of natural light bulbs will not be flattering in pictures.

Hold your wedding outdoors or bring this theme indoors. Just remember to work with nature, not against it. Add a swing to a tree for unique photos and drape greenery and pastel florals from the ceiling or tree canopy, if you opt for an outdoor wedding. For the reception, decorate the tables with pastel tablecloths, floral centerpieces and candles or fairy lights.

2. Elegant Beach Wedding

Beach weddings are one of the largest draws of having a summer wedding. A wedding at sunrise or sunset is especially magical as the colors of the sunrise or sunset bounce off of the waves and add an incredible element to an already spectacular theme. Just be sure to keep the colors of your wedding theme simple so that you don’t compete with the nature.

The natural elements add to the elegance of your big day. You can have your reception on the beach to continue the beach wedding theme. Instead of using a traditional tent for the reception, consider one with fabric or tulle curtains that can be pulled back so you and your guests can watch the waves crash as you dine and celebrate your big day.

You can also use candle filled chandeliers in your tent in order to add to the ambiance of the scenery. This theme is simply breathtaking and is a timeless classic. It is also easily customizable, making it a great option.

3. Greenery

A theme featuring lots of greenery is the perfect way to celebrate the joining of two lives. Greenery themes have grown in popularity over the past few years and there is no wonder why. Greenery adds a hint of life to your celebration in a simple, elegant way that can easily be dressed up or down.

Most greenery weddings feature shades of white and ivory with hints of subtle, natural color. These elements are carried throughout this theme with touches of greenery in the bride’s hair, on the seats for your guests and the table centerpieces of your reception.

4. Rustic Chic

Rustic weddings are another theme that has grown in popularity. However, these weddings don’t have to feature cowboy boots and mason jars. There can be a simple elegance to this theme as well.

For example, you can decorate a barn with elegant florals, tulle, and decorative lighting. Use classy, elegant fabrics to take this theme from a barn wedding to a rustic chic celebration.

Another rustic option is to tie the knot in a forest clearing, surrounded by nature. The lighting, fabrics, and floral arrangements are the elements that will take this theme from a rodeo to classic elegance.

Enjoy Your Day

Themes are a great way to ensure that your wedding has a central idea and that everyone involved is on the same page. Using one of these themes will simplify your wedding and ensure that you and your spouse can enjoy yourselves with friends and family, without any worries about how things will come together.