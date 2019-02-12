4 Reasons to Have Metal Roofs

Traditionally, asphalt shingles have been the roofing material of choice for homes, while metal roofing has been reserved for barns and utility buildings. In recent years however, metal roofs have become increasingly popular for homes applications. Some roofing professionals consider metal to be the roofing material of the future, eventually phasing out and replacing asphalt shingles altogether.

Metal roofs are more resistant to fire and bad weather and usually result in discounts on home insurance premiums. They last so much longer than asphalt shingles that they are often the only roof a homeowner will ever need. They keep homes cooler in summer than asphalt shingles, which absorb heat. And they come in so many beautiful colors and styles they can add significant curb appeal and value to your home.

Here are 4 of the best reasons to have a metal roof:

1) Metal Roofs Are Fire-proof and Weather Resistant.

Metal doesn’t burn, and because metal roofing is installed in large sheets, it doesn’t come off in high winds the way individual shingles do. Metal roofing can be noisy during a rainstorm, but because the roof stays intact leaks are not a problem.

2) Metals Roofs Save Money Over Time.

A metal roof can cost more to install than an asphalt shingle roof, but over a lifetime a metal roof can end up being half as expensive. While asphalt shingle roofs can last 30 years, they can also fail in as little as 15. Once a metal roof is installed it is good for 50 years or even more. Insurance companies routinely give discounts of up to 30% to homeowners who have metal roofs because of their superior fire and weather resistance.

3) Metal Roofs Reflect Heat, Keeping Homes Cool in Summer.

A metal roof reflects the heat of the sun; an asphalt shingle roof absorbs solar heat. A metal roof can result in an energy savings of up to 50% during warm weather, which is significant in hot climates. The actual surface temperature of the metal on a hot sunny day will be about 100 degrees cooler than the surface temperature of asphalt. Metal roofing is also lightweight and can be painted a light color to increase the heat reflection and savings.

4) Metal Roofs Come in Many Styles and Colors.

Asphalt shingles do come in a variety of styles and colors, but metal roofs offer even more choice. At the top end is copper, which is very pricey and ages to a soft green patina. Copper is especially popular with white brick facades and French Country style homes. More affordable steel, aluminum, and alloy strips can take almost any color of paint to coordinate with siding colors or shutters and trim. Metal roofing also comes in a variety of textures, some of which imitate cedar shingles or tiles. No matter what the style of your home, a metal roof will offer more options for enhancing that style than an asphalt shingle roof. A metal roof increases the resale value of your home by an average of 1% to 6%: that comes to an increase of as much as $15,000 on a $250,000 home.

The cost of metal roofing is gradually declining while its popularity is quickly increasing. While many types of metal roofing are much more expensive than asphalt shingles, metal strip roofing can be as much as 20% less expensive than asphalt (though installation will still cost more).

As consumers become more and more concerned with the cost of energy and its effect on the planet as well as the budget, it is likely that metal roofing will gradually make asphalt roofing a thing of the past.