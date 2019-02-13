Everything to Know Before Building Your First Home

Building a home of your own to your exact specifications is truly a dream come true. If this is your plan, you’ll want to make sure you have all the details down pat before you start. Understanding how it works from start to finish can help you clarify your vision and get the house you’ve always wanted. Having funding lined up and understanding all possible expenses you might face are crucial.

Affording It

One of the first things you’ll want to do is set a budget. Setting a budget should be at least somewhat flexible. Allow at least ten percent more than you’ve planned to get the house built. These extra funds offer the cushion you need to cope with any possible problems. For example, the lot might require some extra preparation before you begin. As the process continues, items might lost in transit. They might also take longer to deliver than anticipated. Extra funds mean you’re not worried about the need for additional temporary housing until your planned home is entirely move-in ready.

The Extras You Want

As you start to build, you might a few upgrades. You might want to add in extra bathroom or discover you’d like a finished basement. It’s a lot easier to have these plans in place now rather than go back and change them later. Consider exactly what extras you like best and which might be optional that you can add later. A few flourishes like upgraded appliances look nice, help the home be more functional and allow you to enjoy living there even more. Your builder can help you decide which extras are right before construction begins.

Creating a Timeline

Working with a home builder frequently means working closely with a timeline. You should make sure you understand that timelines before the process starts. A builder will frequently give you a rough estimate of how long it might take to complete the home from breaking ground to moving inside. Your goal should be to understand this process and how it will unfold. If things are behind, you want to know about it as soon s possible. If the schedule is ahead of the planned opening, you’ll also want to remain informed. A good builder will make sure you know what’s going on and why.

Lining Up Permits

Many communities require all new construction to have building permits. Permits are designed to make sure that the builder is adhering to all necessary building codes during all phases of the construction process. A builder will typically be the one responsible for the acquisition of a building permit. At the same time, the owner may need to sign off on certain documents. They may also need to make sure that all permits are properly filed before construction can begin on the lot of their choice. It’s best to keep a close eye on the use of permits and make sure they are in good order.

Little Expenses

Building a home can have lots of little expenses that might not be immediately obvious. Anyone who is planning a home should be aware of such possible expenses. For example, the person might want a certain level of landscaping in their property. Having mature trees put in might be more expensive that other landscaping such as shrubs and bushes. The same is true of certain finishes and other types of housing details. Any home buyer should keep these details in mind as the process of building continues and be prepared to meet them.

The Location

As is true of so many other forms of real estate, location is extremely important. When picking out a building lot, think about the location of the lot if you have a choice. A lot that is further away in a more secluded spot might more expensive. However, it might face a pleasing grove of trees or other desirable amenities. The same is true of lots in a already built neighborhood. A lot in a very upscale area might cost more than a lot in less fashionable neighborhood. The upscale location can pay off when it comes to selling the house.