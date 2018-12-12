4 Ways to Find a Counseling Service to Help Your Teen

Teenager years are some of the most difficult for parents and adolescents alike. Teens have a much higher risk of developing social anxiety, anxiety disorders, or falling into deep depressions. Whether you are struggling with a troubled teen who is unable to focus and stay out of trouble or if you have a teen who has become isolated and depressed , finding the right counseling service is essential. Seeking out a counseling service is not always easy, especially if you have a teen with special needs or a stubborn teen who is resistant to treatment. With the right steps, ensure your teen feels safe and welcome in the environment you choose.

Discuss the Need for Treatment With Your Teen Directly

Communication with your teen is key when seeking a counseling solution that is right for both of you. Attempt to discuss the need for treatment with your teen by asking how they are feeling and getting to the bottom of their troubles. Understanding why your teen is anxious, depressed, or acting out is the first step to take when seeking the right form of care.

Choosing the Right Therapist

Choosing a therapist that is right for your teen is not always as simple as getting one referral from your child’s MD. Selecting the right therapist requires a bit of insight into your teen’s needs. Some of the factors to consider when seeking out a therapist for your teen include:

Specializes in teens: Not all therapists work with adolescents, which is why it is imperative to seek out a counselor or therapist who has experience in the field.

Type of Counseling: Is your teen acting out due to a drug addiction or a group of new friends? Does your teen struggle with depression and anxiety which contributes to a lack of socialization or everyday routines? Consider the reasons why your teen is in need of counseling before choosing a therapist who is best suited for them.

Referrals: Obtain a referral from your trusted MD who has a complete understanding of your teen’s troubles and current therapy needs.

Reviews: Before scheduling a counseling appointment with a local therapist, read real testimonials and reviews from clients online. Reviews provide valuable insight into the type of care and treatment that each individual therapist has to offer.

Ask Your Preferred Therapist Questions Before Scheduling a Counseling Session

Before committing to a long-term professional relationship with a therapist for your teen, ask questions to get to know them better. Some questions to keep in mind when you are interviewing various therapists to find the right path to pursue include:

How long have you been in practice?

Do you have experiences with teens and adolescent behavior?

What type of therapy do you provide to adolescents, and why?

How will I know if my teen is making progress while meeting with you for counseling sessions?

How often do you recommend my teen see you?

Are you familiar with the (specific) reason my teen is in need of help?

How have you helped adolescents who have had similar issues as my teenager in the past?

Are you in favor of group and family therapy, or do you prefer working individually with your teen patients?

How do you establish goals when first getting your patients to open up to you?

Compare Local Mental Health Centers and Clinics Near You

In many cases, therapy and counseling are not always affordable options for families with multiple children or insurance that does not cover mental health services. One solution for low-cost or free counseling is to research and compare local mental health clinics and counseling centers in your local area.

Visit state-run mental health clinics and facilities to inquire about various counseling programs and therapy options that are currently available for your teen. Complete and submit any necessary forms and applications to expedite the process of receiving a callback to schedule your appointment. Ask your family doctor for additional information regarding mental health services that are low-cost or free in your area that are also optimal for your teen.