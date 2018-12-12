8 Essential Reasons to Have an Awning at Your Business

Safety

Do you want your customers to stop and stare in the windows when they stroll down the street? What about on rainy or snowy days? People hurrying to get to cover may take advantage of your awning to get out of a pop-up shower and end up becoming loyal customers.

People entering your business appreciate covered entrances when the wind is blowing tree limbs and debris down. Awnings are excellent items to cover patrons’ heads when birds roost overhead. In tight city living, a covered deck or patio can prevent injuries from objects falling overhead.

Protection from rain, snow, and ice

No one wants to wait for the valet or a ride in the open when Mother Nature unleashes. An awning keeps patrons safe and dry as they leave or enter the building. When you operate in cold climates where falling ice is a danger, then it is a good idea to install a canopy over the entrance to your shop, restaurant, or gallery.

Attract attention

Being competitive means your brand has to stand out. Vibrant colors and intricate styles can do the trick when you operate in an upscale neighborhood where cute and cozy is the best way to get noticed in a smaller area. Attracting the right attention is the key to building a brand that the community trusts whether there are 200 residents or 200,000.

Show off the brand

When you open a new company, getting as much attention as you can is the difference between making it or folding. Choosing an awning that compliments the property is vital for success. Scalloped edges on a street where all the awnings are straight can draw in curious shoppers. Neon details, solid black covers, glittery silhouettes, and over-sized logos are other ways your brand can stand proud.

Add charm

In historic areas, many cities have rules and regulations that dictate the shape, size, color, or height of an awning. Many of the rules help business owners keep an authentic appeal and character that the community and visitors come to expect. For example, the U.S. Government says that aluminum awnings work best in areas where the 50s and the 60s vibe is desirable. Lights under the awning are not acceptable in most historic designs, but they sure add appeal to a newer business in a hip and trendy downtown district.

Make your store easy to find

Designating the entrance is a popular way to get people to come in the door. The awning serves as a beacon tempting people passing to step inside. Bold colors scream for attention, but going to bright or differing widely from your logo is not a good idea. Enhancing the entrance is the best way to use an awning for visibility. Potted plants and red carpets are some embellishments commercial property owners use to accent the awning and make the front of the business look cohesive.

Being a part of the neighborhood

Blending into the community is a tough task but the design is one way to give your brand a style that looks like it belongs. Fitting in may mean choosing a design that uses your colors in a way that enhances neighboring stores and your brand at the same time. Blending in only works if it involves styles that draw in customers instead of turning them off, so experts suggest business owners do extensive market research before choosing a final pattern or color scheme.

Heat and glare protection

Sunsetter Products tell web guests that they can keep a patio nearly 20 degrees cooler with an awning than without one. This shade also protects the inside of the business like preventing carpets, furniture, and drapes from fading due to UV exposure. Awnings help businesses save money on air conditioning too. Plus, problems reading cash registers do not become disasters because the covering takes the glare off from the screen.

Awnings can be a great advertising tool for your brand. They can provide protection, comfort, and appeal. You can blend in, stand out, or speak up with your awning style. We hope these eight reasons help you see how an awning can enhance your business.