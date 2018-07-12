5 Things Everyone Should Know About IV Drips

Intravenous therapies have their origin in 1831 with further development in the 1930s. Once the 1950s hit, they became widely available. Since then, the therapies have experinceed many changes. In fact, some changes are still occurring as science grows. There are a few things everyone should know.

1. IV Drips

An IV drip has many different names. It can be referred to as a cannula, an inravenous fluid, an IV, or a drip. IVs are plastic tubes that that carry fluids containing water, medicine, or other nutrients into a person’s blood stream. It can also be used to get a blood sample. The doctor or nurse will use a needle to access a person’s vein

2. Potential IV Problems

With proper attention by medical professionals, no serious problems should occur with the drip. Without proper attention, the drip could become blocked or infected. A leak could also develop, causing the person to get an inadequate amount of fluid. Discomfort will likely be felt as the drip is inserted.

Constant pain where the drip is may be a sign of infection. Additionally, redness, swelling, and leaking could be a sign of a complication. If any of these signs develop, consult with a doctor or nurse to ensure proper care is attained. The medical professional may need to place the drip in a new site. Sometimes, a bruise will form where a drip used to be. It will fade within a few days.

3. Immune Boosts

Most people in the modern world do not get enough vitamins and work with a near constant deficiency. This causes many different problems, such as fatigue and a weaker immune system. In response to this, there is a new IV therapy that directly inserts a cocktail of vitamins into people. It seems skeptical at first, but it seems to be very helpful as long as an honest medical professional is seen.

Oral vitamins are better than nothing, but an IV vitamin drip helps the most because all of the vitamins are absorbed rather than excreted in part. Studies are being done that support this conslusion. For example, many physiological actions cannot be done without Vitamin C. Vitamin C also lowers blood pressure.

4. Saline Fluid Solutions

A common IV fluid is the saline solution. It somewhat mimics the fluid found in human blood. Science is progressing though, and new studies are beginning to condemn the use of saline solution. These studies are finding that saline solution causes kidney problems after being administered to patients in both critical health crises and non-emergency situations.

These newer studies are proposing that balanced crystalliod solutions may be the best option. These solutions mimic human blood much more closely than a saline solution does. They also do not result in the same complications. Balanced crystalloid solutions are not significantly more expensive than saline solutions, so switching to them is not cost prohibitive. Of course, more studies are still being done to continually confirm the most current evidence.

5. General IV Fluid Therapy

IV Fluid Therapy occurs all the time in hospitals. Both patients in intensive care units and non-critical units receive IV Fluid Therapy to maintain proper fluid balance in the patients. Therapy does not just maintain fluid levels for health, it helps with medication being administered. When fluid levels are at the proper level, medications distributed orally or via IV drips are able to diffuse throughout the body more easily, increasing the effect of the medication.

When the medication is able to properly diffuse, it works at fighting illness much better, but it also reduces potential complications and side effects related to the medication. This is why it is so important for medical professional to monitor fluid levels. Improper fluid levels could cause problems with both the human physiology itself and the medication.

Intravenous fluid drips are used for many reasons. They help prevent disease, they help treat disease, and they can save lives. As with everything, they can pose a threat, and the best way to combat these threats is through educating oneself on the topic. The best path to understanding is through research and discussion with medical professionals.