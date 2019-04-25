6 Great Tips for Your First Fishing Trip

If you are thinking about trying your hand at fishing, there are plenty of things that you should know before you embark on your journey. The following tips are essential and will help you when packing up your gear and heading out towards the water. If you want to ensure a successful first attempt at fishing, here are six great tips that you will want to keep in the back of your mind.

Understand The Basics

Of course, this seems obvious, but once you are out there casting your line, it can be a different experience altogether. Before you fish, you should start by getting some pre-fishing skills. This comes in the form of adding fishing bait to hooks, casting a line and tying knots. So once you have all the pertinent equipment needed at home, it is time for you to practice, and you can practice in the comfort of your backyard. You could even do something as simple as putting paper plates from a distance and trying to cash them. Even the most experienced fishers make mistakes, but you also don’t want to go in completely unprepared.

Practice Timing

You will learn very quickly that if you want to be an excellent fisher, you will have to master the art of timing. This timing is multi-faceted. First, you will need to know the right time to fish in the first place. Typically, the early morning, right before sunrise or the evenings are typically the best time to fish. You should also be aware of barometric pressure changes during rainy days that can improve your chances to get a catch. You also need to master when to cast your line. When you are fishing, you typically want to cast your line where streams converge. This is where fishes gather the most. If there happens to be wind blowing, you will want to put the line out to where the waves are cashing. If you put your line out at the wrong moment, you could potentially miss your chance.

Use The Right Equipment

Preparation is key and if you fail to plan, you are planning to fail. As a novice, you will want to start light. This typically comes in the form of rainbow trout. Baiting the fish is incredibly important, as this is typically the make or break factor that determines if you will get a catch. Do your research on which bait tends to be the most effective. More importantly, you will want to see which bait the fish will think is food. Trout fishing poles also encompass a light or ultralight rods. A spinning reel is typically involved as well. For some new fishers, they like to experiment using things such as fishing yo-yos. Find what makes you comfortable.

Know What To Look For

If you don’t know what you are looking for, you will just be wasting your time. Watching the surface of the water is an important practice because you might see them rise up to catch certain insects. Birds that dive after baitfish is something that you will also need to monitor. This indicates that there is activity going on in that area. In clear water, fish can be easily seen swimming beneath the surface. Study their behavior and see if they will take the bait.

Be Prepared For Shifts In The Water

If you are going out in a boat to fish, you should be prepared for the waves. If you suffer from seasickness, you should take precautionary measures by taking medicine the night before. Offshore fishing charters typically involve going out into deeper waters. While this is bold, this will also get the boat rocking. If this is what your planned course of action is, be prepared for what comes next.

Have Fun!

Seems obvious, right? Fishing has proven to be a great way to relieve stress and relax. If you are not going to have fun, you will just be someone in a boat or on the shore surrounded by water and fish. Make your first fishing trip one to remember so you’ll want to do it again.