6 Health Reasons to Brush Your Teeth Twice a Day

Most dentists will tell you to brush your teeth twice a day and to do it for at least two minutes. These oral specialists may also tell you to floss and use a mouthwash, but they do not tell you why you are doing all this. As far as you know, it is good for your teeth but that is all you know. Well, the following are six reasons brushing your teeth is good for you in ways you might not have known.

1. Happy Heart

One aspect of you that is going to be happy about you brushing your teeth twice a day is your heart. Yes, it seems that bacteria from your mouth can get into the bloodstream if you do not take care of your teeth. Oral issues like oral disease occur after long periods of oral neglect. You want to make sure that you are brushing your teeth to prevent this ailment, which could end up hurting your heart’s health and could lead to a heart attack.

2. Good Pregnancy

Those who are thinking of having a baby should definitely brush twice a day. There is a link between premature births and oral disease. Again, brushing your teeth as recommended may help prevent this problem. The reason is linked to the bacteria that could enter your bloodstream, altering your body enough to lead to a premature birth. This is not something you want to put your family or your baby through, so pay attention to your dentist.

3. Stroke Prevention

Strokes are linked to artery blockages. This happens after your immune system attempts to attack bacteria within your blood stream. Usually your immune system disposes of this leftover gunk, but the problem is oral pathogens are going to continue to come into the blood stream if you have an issue like periodontis. Your arteries are going to start clogging up with the gunk that continues to build up at a rate the body simply cannot keep up with. This is could lead to something like a stroke, and this is another reason why brushing your teeth twice a day is important.

4. Flexibility Forward

Some people have problems or develop problems with flexibility. This is usually linked to inflammation. You might not automatically link the health of your teeth to inflammation, but the two can be connected. Gums that have not been taken care of or are infected could become inflamed. This condition could end up hurting the rest of your body, creating more inflammation. Those with arthritis may feel their symptoms worsening, so making sure your teeth are as healthy as possible is vital.

5. Strong Immunology

As you have probably noticed, the immune system is going to be taking quite a hit if you develop an oral issue because you did not care for your teeth. A disease in your mouth can cause bacteria to get in your bloodstream and do so constantly. Your immune system is ready to battle, but it is not ready to battle constantly. This could mean that your body will not be able to fight off other infections and bacteria as well simply because of the disease in your mouth. Those who want to give their immune system the best chance to be victorious all the time should definitely continue to brush their teeth twice a day.

6. Great Self-Esteem

It is important that you also remember that your oral health can also affect your self-esteem. Failing to brush your teeth as you should could lead to all sorts of embarrassing issues like halitosis and dental discoloration. Given enough time, these issues may hurt your confidence and self-esteem. They could have detrimental effects on your mind, so why put yourself through that grief when you do not have to? A good smile is the result of good oral hygiene and your ability to stick to what your dentist tells you, which is not too hard.

So, when your dentist tells you that brushing your teeth twice a day is good for your teeth, know that these instructions are a lot more involved than they sound. You are really doing a great service to the rest of your health by sticking to this routine. Go ahead, brush your teeth with intent, with true purpose, and for the good of your health.