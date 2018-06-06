6 Rave Tips for First-Timers

The rave scene is filled with loud, electrifying music that feels as though it pulses right through your body. It’s an amazing experience that everyone should experience at least once in life. Going to a rave can be a lot of fun, but there are often a lot of people at raves, they can be very loud, and properly preparing for them is important. The guide that follows walks you through a few tips you can use to ensure that you properly prepare for your first rave.

Don’t Do Drugs

A common misconception when it comes to raves is that everyone does drugs at them. That is not the case, though. There are many people who go to raves completely sober because they want to be able to enjoy the music and socialize with other people who enjoy the same type of music that they do. With so many people in the area, it’s important to not take any drugs before or during the rave because it will be hard for medical professional to be able to get to you during the rave and there will more than likely be police around who can arrest you if you appear to be intoxicated in public.

Dress in Layers

Raves are often held outdoors or in huge open buildings. These areas can be cold at times and suddenly get very hot when you start to dance or more people pack into a building. Dressing in layers allows you to take off and put on rave clothes as needed so that you can be as comfortable as possible at all times.

Go with Friends

When you go to a rave, it’s best to go with other people. This will ensure that you have people to talk to and that others are looking out for you to keep you safe during the event. It can be dangerous to go to any large music event on your own because no one will be able to know where you are or what you are doing while you are there.

Eat Before You Arrive

Many people assume that food vendors are available at the raves. That is often not the case. Most raves have light snacks, such as chips and cookies, but they do not have a lot of food available. It’s a good idea to eat before you come to the rave so that you can give your body the sustenance it needs so you can dance the entire time.

Drink Plenty of Water

When you dance to rave music, you often burn a lot of calories and sweat profusely. It’s important to drink a lot of water so that you do not get dehydrated while you are at the rave. Be sure to only buy bottled water while you are at the venue and never take drinks from other patrons at the rave. There will be no way to know what they are giving, you to drink and it could create a very dangerous situation.

Stretch Before and After the Rave

Take the time to stretch before and after the rave to ensure that you do not pull a muscle and that your muscles do not lock up after you finish dancing. You need to stretch the muscles in your entire body because when dancing to rave music is often a full body experience.

When you plan to go to a rave, it’s a good idea to arrive early. There is often a limited capacity for raves that are inside of buildings and once they are full, it will be very difficult to get into the building unless people leave. Arriving early ensures that you are able to secure your spot and enjoy the rave to the fullest.