6 Ways to Create a Wellness Plan for a Puppy

The only person who can keep your puppy in peak health is you. You’re also the one who is responsible for the day-to-day care of your pup. Between visits to the vet, you’re the dog’s eyes and ears. Here are six tips to improve the wellness of your beloved puppy.

The best cure is prevention

Make sure you start your new puppy on a course of vaccinations. Ideally, a puppy is already vaccinated before it moves in with you. Your dog’s breeder or rescue center should give you a certificate that shows this information. One of the most important ways to keep your puppy healthy is to keep up with its vaccination schedule. It’s also vital to keep your puppy treated for potential worm and flea problems. Perhaps the best prevention of all is to make sure that your puppy has a healthy diet and exercise program.

Take care of your dog’s dental care

Dogs commonly suffer from various dental problems, so one of the most important things you need to do for your puppy is regular teeth cleaning. The vet’s office sells canine toothbrushes and special toothpaste. This is important because dogs prefer the taste of toothpaste made for dogs and human toothpaste creates too much foam for the puppy.

If your dog has bad breath or bleeding gums, you should report it to your veterinarian. Some dogs have a greater compulsion to chew than others. There are various theories about this, but in any case, you should provide your puppy with chew toys to prevent them from injuring themselves on household items such as shoes or slippers.

Doggy ear care

Once a week, you should use a piece of wool or cotton to clean the insides of your puppy’s ears, but don’t use cotton buds because these can injure the dog. Check to make sure that your puppy does not have excess ear wax or any kind of discharge or bad smell. If you notice any ear problems, take your puppy to the vet right away before a bad infection causes serious harm to your beloved pet.

Puppy anxiety and stress

Taking care of a dog’s mental health is just as important as it’s physical health. The first few nights that a puppy is in your home, it might cry or whimper. This is normal, but once you’re past the initial stage, signs of stress shouldn’t be ignored. One way to keep your puppy mentally healthy is to make sure to give it love and affection the same way you would a small child. If the problem gets worth or persists, tell your vet.

Understand what constitutes a healthy puppy

Your puppy can’t tell you if he’s feeling well or not, so you need to know how to look for the signs of good health. A healthy puppy is energetic and has a nice shiny coat. His eyes are bright and clear and he seems happy. Some bad signs to watch out for are if your puppy is vomiting, has diarrhea or has sudden loss of appetite. If your puppy is rapidly losing weight or has some unusual lumps, there could be a serious problem that should be looked at by a vet right away. When in doubt, trust your gut instincts and call a vet if anything seems out of the ordinary.

Schedule regular visits to your veterinarian

The American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) advises pet owners to adhere to a schedule of visiting a vet every six months. These regular visits make life easier for you and your puppy. These wellness visits can help prevent a variety of common dog disorders that would be more difficult and expensive to treat if they are not detected early.