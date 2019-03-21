8 Chiropractic Care Tips Everyone Should Know

Many people have an aversion to seeing their doctors and dentists. What is it about making that appointment that strikes fear in the heart of the most courageous person? Is it fear of the unknown, fear of pain, or even fear of receiving bad news, we all put off aspects of personal care that should be prioritized.

For those of us who have never been to a chiropractor, the thought of a spinal adjustment can make the most centered individual cringe in anticipation of all sorts of unpleasantness. Believe it or not, chiropractic care began as a means of preventing pain rather than causing it; the philosophy of chiropractic care is to provide a natural alternative to healing that allows the body to balance and heal itself without the use of drugs or other invasive therapies.

Keep this gentle thought in mind as we tell you what to expect when courageously setting up your first chiropractic appointment; hopefully you’ll find the courage to make chiropractic care a part of your total wellness plan when you discover just how beneficial it can be:

A chiropractic adjustment does not hurt

While the gentle pressure and movements might be intimidating to those who have not experienced them, you’ll soon find yourself wondering why you put off this meeting as you see and feel the benefits that come with aligning your spine properly. Restoring the spine to its normal state of alignment and balance provides the body a welcome “release”, one that is felt as you regain full range of motion and ease pain that you may not have even been aware of. Some sensations might be uncomfortable and a little surprising at first, but you’ll soon find yourself craving that feeling of release that comes with every appointment.

Those popping and cracking sounds are normal, and not harmful

Joints that move during an adjustment can be likened to pulling a suction cup off of a glass window. When a joint in your body is adjusted, the sound of popping and cracking is due to trapped gases and excess air that has been trapped within the joint. Not all adjustments require loud sounds or large movements to be successful; leaving the assessment of efficacy to the professionals will ensure that you get what you need when you visit your highly trained chiropractor.

You’ll feel changes almost immediately.

Depending on the severity of the pain and conditions you are experiencing, you will likely feel benefits in the first few sessions. Many people report feelings of release and ease of movement after the very first appointment, and while you might also experience slight soreness and stiffness, rest assured. These uncomfortable feelings are an indication that your body is recovering from the misalignment and righting itself after the adjustment. Any stiffness or soreness should subside quickly, leaving you with a body that is in a better state of balance than before.

Internal changes are taking place.

After an adjustment, many systems in the body are changing via the central nervous system. Nerves that were pinched and compromised before are now in a state of free flow and ease, delivering proper information to all systems and parts of the body. You might not see every malady that is taking place; likewise you will not see that there are beneficial changes that are taking place as a result of the body being brought back into proper alignment.

Chiropractic benefits are proven.

Actual changes in alignment and structure of the spine have been recorded on MRI scans. Another beneficial response to the correction of subluxations is that they lowered levels of cortisol, reducing stress-induced hormonal responses that can be harmful to the body. Heart rate is improved, blood pressure is lowered, and the efficiency of the digestive system is also improved as well. When the body is in a state of alignment and balance, your whole being is happier.

You might experience toxic release.

About twenty percent of all first time visitors to chiropractors report symptoms of “toxic release”, the onset of cold and flu-like symptoms that indicate deeper healing and detoxifying is taking place. Some of these symptoms might include:

fatigue

headache

diarrhea

sweating

runny nose

stuffy nose

Rest assured, these initial responses to treatment soon subside, and you’ll feel and move better than you have in years.

You are not loosening your spine!

Chiropractic care does not destroy your spine; it heals it! The sense of ease you feel after an adjustment is the way your body is supposed to feel all the time. Pain and discomfort are not a natural side effect of aging; this is the body’s way of telling you that something is wrong. This “something” can be treated and alleviated with chiropractic care.

Everyone’s experience will be different

Chiropractic care of today is truly innovative and magical; the knee jerking, neck popping of the past has now been replaced with safer, more reliable techniques for total healing and pain management. One person’s experience will not necessarily be yours as well; do yourself a favor and give it a try to see if it can work for you.

Now that you know what to expect, does chiropractic care really seem so scary? When you consider the many benefits you can gain from incorporating chiropractic care into your wellness plan, you’ll find yourself running to the phone to make your next appointment. Here’s to your optimum health and wellness!