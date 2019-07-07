7 Simple Ways to Maintain Your Roof

The roofing system protects you, your loved ones and property from harsh climatic conditions, falling debris and other intruders. Unfortunately, the majority of homeowners will think about the roof when it’s too late. You will probably call in a roofing contractor after noticing a leak or a few missing shingles on the roof. Mostly, these roof repairs and replacements leave huge dents on wallets. But what if we told you that you could prevent these shortcomings through proper maintenance? Here are six simple maintenance practices to keep your roofing system in shape.

Clean the gutters

Gutters are responsible for redirecting rainwater to other venues hence securing other house components from drenching in water. Gutters can clog over time due to accumulated debris. With clogged gutters comes accumulation of stagnant water that quickly makes its way underneath the roofing system. This may lead to roof leaks and rot if left unattended. Cleaning the gutters and repairing any loose fitting on the gutter ensures that they serve their intended purpose.

Regular inspection

You could call in a professional inspector once in a while to check your roof system for any impending dangers or damages. Alternatively, it would only take you a few minutes to visually inspect for abnormalities such as rust, breakages, loose and missing parts of the roof. Regular inspection ensures that you detect damages in their early stages, allowing you to act accordingly. You could save a lot from identifying problems in their initial phases.

Clean debris off the roof

Your roof protects you from a lot of elements and likely to harbor a significant amount of them. Debris such as dirt and leaves could pile up blocking water passages, destroying the aesthetic touch and inviting mold and algae growth. Consider cleaning the roof’s surface regularly to prevent debris build-up and keep it attractive for extended periods.

Trim trees

One unannounced strong storm can send tree branches crashing into your roof. If there are trees dangerously lurking near your roof, be sure to trim the branches. Branches falling to your roof may cause breakage and severe cracks that will demand expensive repair services. Also, falling leaves from overhanging branches tend to retain moisture which will start to rot your shingles or tiles.

Prevent ice dam formation on the roof

The winter season is most notorious for dam formation. While ice dams may be a pretty sight, they can spell doom for your roof if left to build up. When the ice and snow melts, it may seep underneath the roof and settle. If left unattended to, it may freeze and break the roof structure or invite rot and mold growth, causing damage. You might need to take steps to insulate your roof and house to prevent ice dam formation. You could also clear the icicles, snow and ice dams as soon as they start accumulating.

Pay attention to the sealant and shingles

During your routine inspections, pay attention to areas that have sealant. Examine if there are any signs of cracking, wear or tear in these specific areas. If you notice any of these abnormalities, remove the old sealant entirely and apply new sealant. Over time, your roof will suffer wear and tear that could trigger shingles to break and fall off. Shingles need constant maintenance by simply cleaning to prevent the growth of moss and algae as well as eliminating dirt. In case you notice missing or broken shingles, call in a contractor immediately to replace these parts. Missing shingles expose your roof to other elements such as water and rot that could reduce the integrity of your roof.

Eliminate moss and algae

You have probably noticed black streaks and films running across your roof. Black algae reduce the attractiveness of the room. Cleaning out the algae could be a bit risky for anyone with no experience. You could consider calling in a cleaner to get rid of the moss and algae spreading on your roof. Once the roof is clean, invest in zinc strips responsible for keeping these stubborn growths at bay.

Maintaining your roof extends its life to serve you longer. You are also likely to save a few dollars in the long-run from avoiding costly repair and replacement costs.