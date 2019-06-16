8 Benefits That Come From Using A Portable Storage Unit For Moving

Using portable storage units for moving is one of the easiest ways to get your belongings from Point A to Point B. Let’s take a look at eight benefits portable storage units have when compared to other options, such as moving trucks and stationary storage units.

1.Easy Accessibility

You don’t have to run around trying to find a storage unit when you need it, as storage unit companies will happily deliver them right to your door. They will be completely ready for use and you won’t have to worry about how you will get them to and from your location.

2.Pick the Perfect Size

Storage containers always come in different sizes, so it will be easy to pick the one that you need. If you only have a room or two to pack, a smaller, 7-foot box will probably be enough. If your home has three to four rooms, you may want to opt for a 16-foot storage box to hold everything comfortably. There are generally a number of dimensions that you can choose from for your move.

3.Protect Your Belongings

Portable storage units are constructed from heavy, durable steel panels. The boxes will completely protect your belongings from the elements during your move. Plus, they will be weather resistant. You won’t have to worry about your belongings getting wet or damaged as you make your move across town or across the country.

4.You Won’t be Rushed

When you rent a portable storage unit, the company will ask you how long you need it for. You can pick the length of time that is right for you. You will never have to rush to pack your belongings, which allows you the time to make sure everything is packed safely and securely. Once the unit gets to your designated destination you will have time to carefully unpack everything before the company picks the box back up. You already have enough stress during your move- you don’t have to let a time limit on storage be one of them.

5.Your Items Will Stay Safe

Do you have important documents that must be protected? Maybe they are simply birth certificates and financial documents for your family. They could be company documents that are for your eyes only. Whatever the case, a steel storage container will guarantee that your sensitive items will only be seen by you. Most portable units are lockable, and you are the only one who will be given the key.

6.Easy Moving Options

As stated above, the portable storage unit company will drop the box off. Once you have it loaded up, simply let the company know. They will send out a truck to pick up your box and move it to the next destination. You don’t have to worry about moving your belongings yourself. They will take the storage box across your town or across the whole country. It couldn’t be easier to get your personal items from one place to another! Most people aren’t keen on diving a large vehicle filled with their belongings, so let a company do the heavy work for you instead.

7.Cost Efficient

There will never be hidden or unexpected expenses when you rent a portable storage unit. The company will tell you what the costs are upfront. You’ll sign a rental agreement and that will be it. There are no hidden gas fees or daily usage fees that you aren’t aware of. What you agree to in the beginning will be the final amount in the end.

8.Keep Your Space Clutter-Free

You may be trying to sell your home and have to keep your house spotless. As potential buyers come in and out all day, you will want to have a safe place for all of your belongings. A portable storage unit will be this space. Additionally, once you move to your new home you may want to do some home renovations before moving in. It will be a lot easier to do them when your furniture and boxes aren’t all in the way. Get everything taken care of and then unload your portable unit. It will make everything a lot less stressful in the long run.