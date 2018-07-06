9 Essential Tips for Furnishing Your Home on a Budget

Buying furniture is such a fun experience, but it can also be an expensive one. Whether this is your first time furnishing your home or you are just ready to spruce up your space, you can do it without spending an arm and a leg. Here are nine tips for furnishing your home on a budget.

Ask for Hand-Me-Downs

When you are preparing to move or add furniture to your home, one of the best places to look is within the family. You never know which aunt has the perfect end table you need or if your grandma is trying to get rid of her dining room set. Not only are you likely to find good quality furniture, but your family will probably give you a steep discount or even give it to you for free.

Search Garage Sales

If you’ve ever seen a TV show about thrifting, you know that garage sales can be a real gold mine. Not only are you getting low prices, but since you’re dealing directly with the source, you have the ability to negotiate and potentially pay less. A good tip; go to higher end neighborhoods to find high quality pieces at a steep discount.

Get Handy

Sometimes the perfect piece is the wrong piece in disguise. Keep a keen eye and you can turn anything into exactly what you need. Maybe there is a discount furniture store that sells a very basic piece. A simple internet search can give you plenty of tips to make it fit your decor style. High end wallpaper can completely transform a simple table.

Avoid Sets

Furniture sets, especially for larger pieces like living rooms and bedrooms are surprisingly expensive. Even when one piece of the set is advertised as being “free,” the final cost is usually increased to offset this deal. If you really want to save, don’t be afraid to buy only certain pieces of the set or to mix and match until you have an entire room that works.

Measure Your Space

There is nothing worse than thinking you have the perfect couch only to find that it is ridiculously small for your space or even worse, doesn’t fit through the door. You can save time and money by having the exact measurements you need and find furniture that fits.

Shop With a Plan

It’s so easy to go to the store and find pieces that you “can’t live without” sneaking into your cart and ultimately your wallet. Instead, plan a list of exactly what you need and only get the items on it. This will stop you from being tempted by every pretty thing you see.

Less is More

While it may be exciting to have everything in the latest home magazine, it is absolutely not necessary. Focus on finding furniture you absolutely love instead of finding every item you think you need. You may find that you don’t need a coffee table and end tables in your living room, or that a simple bedroom brings your more peace when it’s time to relax.

Constantly Collect New Pieces

Finding the perfect furniture can be a long process. Instead of trying to find everything now, focus on finding pieces one by one. Maybe you’ll find a couch this month, a television stand in two more months, and a dining room table later in the year. It is okay to take your time and spread out your funds. You may be able to save a little in between and add to your budget.

Find Multipurpose Pieces

Depending on your space, you may be able to find multipurpose pieces of furniture that look great together. Think about coffee tables that convert to ottomans, ottomans with extra storage, or art that unfolds to reveal a desk. The more creative options you find (or build), the less you have to spend buying each item.