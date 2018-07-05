The Essential Checklist for New Vapers

Many cigarette smokers are making the switch to vaping. On top of being less smelly, vaping is easier on the wallet. More importantly, research is showing that vaping rather than smoking can actually prevent premature death, as reported in this article from the Huffington Post. When you decide you want to start vaping, there are a few supplies you will need to get started properly.

E-Cig

The most popular way for beginners to vape is by using an e-liquid vaporizer, more commonly known as an e-cig. This device is battery powered so that it can be used when you are out and about. They most often look like normal cigarettes, pipes, cigars, or pens. Almost any e-cig you find will be designed to be reusable. Your e-cig will be made up of four main pieces. These are the mouthpiece, battery, a tank (also known as a cartomizer), and the atomizer. The atomizer is what turns your liquid into vapor.

Box Mod

If you are not planning on vaping on the go, you should consider a box mod. They are larger and have bigger batteries and tanks for the e-liquid. As a result, you will need to recharge or refill far less frequently. You may find that you want a box mod for your home as well as an e-cig for when you are going about your day.

E-Liquid

Although you can vape with dry herbs and wax concentrates, by far the most popular substance for new vapers is e-liquid. You may find that many vapers refer to these solutions as e-juice. These liquids contain liquid nicotine, as well as vegetable glycerine and propylene glycol. Most importantly, e-liquids have flavoring in them. As a result, there are literally hundreds of different flavors. Your vaping e-liquid can taste like coffee, candy, fruit, cereal, and many other yummy things.

The e-liquid comes in a variety of nicotine levels. As pointed out by this Wikipedia entry, not all e-liquids contain nicotine. The vapor that comes from e-liquid dissipates quickly, making smoking it much more discreet.

Battery & Charger

In order to vape successfully, you will need to power your e-cig or box mod. Having a high-quality battery is essential for a vaper. You may find that having a portable charging bank will help you get through the entire day. No matter what type of charger you use, you will want to charge your batteries fully before their first use. This is important for the longevity of the batteries.

Drip Trip

While you can buy e-cig cartridges, many vapors prefer using a drip-tip. It is a hollow tube that you will put in the place of the cartridge. After attaching your drip-tip, you can use whatever variety of e-liquid that you want. The reason this is preferred over other methods is it creates a much more flavorful experience.

A Cloth or Towel

When vaping on the go, you will definitely want something to clean up spilled e-liquid. Due to the fact that e-liquid is so oily, a small amount can create a big mess. Having a cloth or towel on hand just for spills will make your life much easier.

Starter Kits

For some new vapers, the easiest option is to buy a starter kit. This is a good way to make sure that all of the pieces you need are compatible with each other. These kits simplify the process and allow you to experiment while you are figuring out what flavors and nicotine levels are right for you.