9 Innovative Ways to Help Someone in the Recovery Process

Provide Groceries and Household Items for Your Loved One

Offer to shop for groceries and other household items for your friend or loved one while they are in the midst of their recovery process. Go shopping with them to lend a hand or surprise them to ensure they are maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Without a steady routine or healthy nutritional intake, individuals are more likely to give in to temptation and to relapse with their old habits.

Drop in Unexpectedly

Stop by and visit your loved one unexpectedly to check on them. While your friend or loved one may feel annoyed or crowded at first, reassure them that you are only visiting from a place of love and care.

Exercise Together

Exercising is a great way to reduce anxiety and feelings of irritability, which are extremely common among those who are going through recovery from a severe addiction. Consider walking with your friend or loved one each day or joining a gym together. Exercise promotes the release of natural endorphins while also keeping the mind and body occupied and away from drugs and alcohol. Set a time each day or week to meet with one another, allowing you both the ability to discuss any obstacles and challenges your loved one is currently facing.

Start a New Hobby With Your Loved One

Consider starting a new hobby with someone who is going through the recovery process. Take up woodworking, painting, or even work with intricate forms of resin and clay. Go fishing, biking, or hiking if your loved one enjoys the outdoors. Spend time camping in a drug-free zone or meditating to help your loved one regain control over their mind whenever they are faced with temptation or the urge to use drugs or alcohol.

Frequently Remind Them of Their Progress

Frequently remind them of their current progress, even if they have just completed a rehabilitation program for the first time. If your loved one has experienced past relapses, reassure them that it is normal and that they are not alone. Reminding someone you know who is in the recovery process that you care is essential to prevent them from feelings of isolation and depression.

Call Them Each Day

Call your friend or family member each day to check up on them. Ringing your loved one on the phone is personal and provides a direct reminder that they have the necessary moral support to maintain their willpower and sobriety. Calling a loved one who is struggling is also a way to learn more about their current issues and any hurdles they are facing to lend additional support.

Ask Your Loved One If They Need Anything From You