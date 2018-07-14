Don’t let what you see on television and in the backyards of Hollywood elite threaten you from hosting the next block party. Creating a backyard that everyone will want to hang out in does not necessarily mean a massive investment in an infinity pool, jacuzzi, a full outdoor kitchen, beach access, and exotic landscaping. More than anything, you want your backyard to offer your guests comfort, hospitality, a pleasant ambiance, and a variety of activities to keep them entertained. While some ideas here may take inspiration from the luxurious abodes of wealthy socialites, every suggestion here contains easily attainable, affordable suggests for making your backyard the hottest spot for outdoor entertainment in the neighborhood.

Comfortable and Varied Seating Arrangements

First, when thinking of ways to accommodate guests to your backyard space, make sure that you have plenty of seating options available. Depending on the size of your backyard and whether or not you have a designated patio-area or balcony space, you should try to create variable seating groupings based on the occasion. Small bistro sets are great for casual sitting when accommodating a guest or two. Larger dining tables are great if you plan on hosting outdoor dinners and desire to have plenty of space for your guests to eat.

Regardless of the occasion, also think of seating options that provide shade. If you have a large tree in your backyard, this may already be available as a great spot to allocate some casual seating. Furthermore, you can invest in an weatherproof umbrella, outdoor canopy, or even a small awning to provide shade in areas hit by direct sunlight. Seating should also be easily moveable to create a larger conversational area in the case that you are entertaining many guests and would like to conversate in a larger group. When seating is comfortable and available for your guests, they will feel relaxed and at ease, looking forward to returning to your backyard.

Make Efforts for Lawn Upkeep and Landscaping

While it is not necessary to transform your backyard into an exotic tropical oasis, making an effort to landscape effectively in addition to providing other unique features to your backyard will certainly incentivize guests to come visit. Make sure that you regularly mow your lawn and weed to keep things looking clean. Hanging flower baskets, flower pots, and aesthetically pleasing shrubbery can also add to the ambiance. If you dedicate an area for seasonal plants, it makes an excellent conversation piece for showing off your horticultural knowledge and green thumb. Even a small vegetable garden can be intriguing for your guests to see. It might even inspire them to return hoping to receive food donations from your bounteous harvest.

In addition to maintaining your landscape, entertainment features like outdoor speakers and television on a cart for watching sports or movies can help entertain guests. These days, even inflatable screens and projectors are available to host an outdoor movie night. Another great backyard feature to take advantage of after sunset and during cooler weather is a fire pit. Fire pits can provide warmth and be used for toasting marshmallows and other foods over an open flame. For some more tips on affordable backyard decor, check out Forbes.com for some innovative suggestions.

Install a Water Feature

Though landscaping can make a powerful impact on your visitors, another great way to make your backyard a fun outdoor spot is incorporating water. More natural approaches can be taken by investing in small fountains or even coy ponds to add a vibe of peace and tranquility to your outdoor space. If working with a higher budget, both swimming pools and jacuzzis make for great investments to keep your title as backyard entertainment king or queen. While swimming pools do require a lot of maintenance, they are great for both kids and adults alike while hosting summer pool parties and social gatherings. A jacuzzi is another option that can be used year round to provide relaxation and entertainment to a small group of guests.

Provide Backyard Activities and Games

Guests are neither going to be entertained nor incentivized to come back if you do not offer them enough varied activities for them to enjoy in your backyard. Having a simple net available for badminton or volleyball can add some excitement to the outdoor fun. Other popular lawn games include croquet, lawn darts, bocce ball, cornhole, and ladder golf, all of which can keep kids and adults occupied with team sports and even tournaments during their visit. Once the sun sets, traditional table games can be pulled out to play on your outdoor dining table. For adult-oriented fun, your guests may appreciate a trip back to their college days if you have a long table available to play flip cup or beer pong. Fox Sports offers a thorough list of some of the best summer lawn games on the market. Be sure to give it a look for some new ideas to incorporate in your backyard space.

Always Be Hospitable and Accommodating

Lastly, remember that when entertaining guests, it’s much more about you being an accommodating host and encouraging group interaction instead of you being the star of the show. Always be welcoming, provide plenty of food and beverages, and have a backup plan in case the weather turns awry. If you provide a well-organized space with plenty of seating, pleasing surroundings, and a variety of activities for socializing and interacting, your guests will enjoy their time spent in your backyard and wonder when you’re hosting your next event.