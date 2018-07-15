Fantastic Tips To Finding Reliable RN’s To Hire

As the United States population ages, advancements are made in health care techniques and technology, and the emphasis on health and wellness becomes more popular, the need for registered nurses is growing at a fast pace. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts a 26 percent increase in the need for nurses through 2020. As a result, hospitals and other healthcare facilities are scrambling to find ways to hire as many highly-qualified and reliable RN’s as possible. To learn how to do so, here are some fantastic tips you can use in your recruiting strategy.

Sign-On Bonus

One of the most effective recruiting methods, a sign-on bonus gets the attention of nurses who are looking for a job. While the amounts can vary from less than $1,000 to $25,000 or more, employers are finding this method often attracts the best and brightest to their facilities. But to make this recruiting method as effective as possible, most employers require nurses to sign a contract committing to a certain number of years with the healthcare company. In most cases, this ranges from three to five years.

College Recruiting

In many cases, healthcare facilities and companies have long-standing relationships with nearby colleges and universities, enabling them to always have the choice of top students from these schools. However, to ensure you get the students you want for your facility, it’s often best to start getting in touch with them prior to their last year of school. By doing so, you can let them know what you have to offer, making sure you are not left facing a staff shortage due to having the best local nursing students get hired by your competitors.

Emphasize Advancement Opportunities

For many nurses, while they place a high priority on direct patient care, they are also thinking about long-term career plans. As a result, many are hoping to advance through the ranks into healthcare administration and other areas. Therefore, when attempting to hire reliable and career-minded RN’s for your healthcare facility, be sure to emphasize the many advancement opportunities your company provides. By doing so, you’re sure to get motivated nurses who will give their best each and every day.

Educational Benefits

Since the best nurses are usually those who want to have as much education as possible, be sure your company offers education subsidies. With tuition rising each year at most schools, this is often one of the most attractive benefits company offers prospective employees. Therefore, if you are looking for nurses who want to expand their skills and move up the career ladder at your company, paying for their classes and training can ensure you hire people who will be long-term employees.

Retired Nurses

In almost any hospital or healthcare facility, there are nurses who are still performing at a very high level, but are nevertheless preparing to retire. If this sounds like your facility, becoming creative with work schedules and other opportunities may allow you to keep these nurses, rather than seeing them retire and then having to spend time looking for, hiring, and training their replacements. To do so, many facilities now offer flexible part-time schedules, opportunities to transition into mentoring and training opportunities, and other aspects that may entice them to stay on with your company for several more years.

Second-Career Candidates

With the nursing shortage reaching critical levels in many hospitals and other facilities, more and more companies are now looking at second-career candidates as a viable option. One of the best avenues in this area pertains to military veterans, many of whom are seeking a new career after leaving the military. By working with local veterans groups, colleges, and other organizations, chances are you will find many eager, highly-disciplined, and motivated individuals ready to give your their very best.

By using these and other creative methods to hire reliable RN’s, you will likely find there will be many nurses very eager to become part of your organization. From paying for their education to offering sign-on bonuses and more, putting these tips into practice is sure to pay off handsomely for everyone.