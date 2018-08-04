How To Choose the Right Wheelchair Accessible Van

When someone is in a wheelchair, having the proper transportation is necessary. Fortunately, there are wheelchair accessible vans available, but you may not know how to shop for one. Here are a few tips to help you find the right wheelchair accessible van for your needs.

Tip 1: What Is Your Budget For a Wheelchair Accessible Van?

First, determine how much money is available for a wheelchair accessible van. In addition to new vehicles, there are used vans available. If you don’t have enough cash for the vehicle, then you can apply for a loan through a bank or a vehicle dealership. In addition, you can contact charitable organizations to determine if there are funds available to help with the purchase of the correct type of van for your requirements.

Tip 2: What Type Of Ramp Does the Van Have?

When you buy a wheelchair accessible van, it must have a ramp. The ramp is required for loading the wheelchair, and you should measure the device to ensure that it is wide enough for the wheelchair. In addition, you will want to have a ramp that is easy to use at each destination. Test the ramp to make sure that you can open it to help someone use it. You must also have an easy way to fold the ramp so that you can store it in the van while traveling. There are manual and automatic ramps that are appropriate for different types of passengers.

Tip 3: Is There Enough Room For Everyone?

While buying a wheelchair accessible van, you must determine if it has enough seating space for other passengers. Relatives may need to travel in the van with the individual who is in the wheelchair. The best way to learn if there is enough space for everyone is to take the van to drive it for a few hours. Make sure that the vehicle dealership will allow you to load passengers and a wheelchair into the van.

Tip 4: What Is the Width and Height Of the Wheel Accessible Van?

You must choose a van that is the proper size for the wheelchair and its user. When someone must remain in the wheelchair, it must have enough clearance for the individual. You should also have enough width space for the wheelchair and its accessories. If the wheelchair user needs to have additional equipment available such as oxygen tanks, then make sure that the van has plenty of space available.

Tip 5: Can the Caregiver Sit Near the Wheelchair and Its User?

If the person in the wheelchair requires frequent care, then you must have a van that is large enough for the caregiver to sit next to the individual. The caregiver may need to watch the wheelchair user constantly to notice any emergency problems such as breathing difficulties. When the van is in motion, it is helpful if the caregiver can provide immediate assistance without needing to park the vehicle.

Tip 6: Are the Seats Removable?

You may want to have a wheelchair accessible van that has removable seats so that you will have storage space for luggage and medical equipment. In addition, you will want to have seats that are lightweight and easy to install. You can practice removing and loading the van’s seats before you buy the wheelchair accessible van.

Tip 7: Where Is the Entry Point For the Wheelchair?

Some wheelchair accessible vans have rear entry points, making it easy for you to load the wheelchair in a parking lot or driveway. However, you might prefer a van that opens on the side with sliding panel doors. With both types of entry systems, you should determine if the ramps are easy for you to use.

Tip 8: Do You Need a Wheelchair Lift?

Rather than rolling a wheelchair up a van’s ramps, you may want a wheelchair lift installed. You can hire an expert to install a wheelchair lift, so it is a good idea to have the van inspected first to make sure that you can add this device to the vehicle. Having a wheelchair accessible van will improve the daily mobility of the user, so choosing the correct type of vehicle is imperative.