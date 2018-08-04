4 Reasons Every Business Should Consider Getting a VPN

For business owners, security and safety are always important. While you may put systems in place to ensure your customers and clients’ sensitive information is protected from hackers, you’ll want to take the same precautions when protecting your own data.

A VPN, or virtual private network, is one way you can protect your network from outside attacks. Getting a VPN can be extremely beneficial to just about any business that runs online – regardless of industry, products, or offerings.

But how exactly can a VPN help make your business safer, and therefore, more successful? Let’s take a look at four of the biggest benefits to getting a VPN for your business.

What is A VPN?

Before we get started, let’s cover what a VPN is and how it works. A VPN is a tool that users download to their phone, tablet, or computer.

When a VPN is running, it can change the location of your IP address so that it seems as if the device is in a different country. This is extremely beneficial for business owners, expats, and strategists who need to access information from a remote location.

A VPN can also add an extra layer of privacy to what you’re doing online. Using a VPN allows you to navigate the web in complete privacy, making it more difficult to trace what you’re doing.

1. Keep your team connected.

If you have teams who work remotely or from satellite offices around the world, a VPN can make it easy for your team members to connect to your main network – regardless of where they’re located. By adding a VPN, your team members can gain access to the information, data, and content they need to keep their job going on the go.

Using a VPN to keep your team connected means you’ll run into fewer problems down the road. When you don’t need to give approval, send data through potentially non-secure pathways, or wait for verification, your team members can keep projects on track even when they can’t be in your main office.

2. Access applications, tools, and services regardless of location.

If you and your team travel a lot for business, you may find that certain tools and services aren’t available in every country. This can be very stressful if you’re constantly visiting areas that don’t allow for the tools you need. Luckily, a VPN can help ensure you’re able to access all the applications you need, no matter where you are.

A VPN can allow you to mask your actual location and select a new country to “place” your computer or cell phone. This can allow you to access the tools or applications that may be blocked by the country that you’re in. This ensures you don’t experience significant downtime when traveling.

3. Monitor your online presence across the world.

If you’re a national company, you need to know how your content appears in various search engines and locations. This can be extremely difficult to track without some outside help. However, a VPN can change your computer’s location so you can optimize your SEO strategy and content efforts for various locations.

A VPN is extremely important for businesses operating on a national level. By using a VPN, you can see how your ads appear in different countries and locations, and refine your strategy to make better connections with your audiences all over the world.

4. Protect your data even more.

Data protection is crucial for businesses of any size. Not only do you need to keep personal information about your clients and customers safe, but you also want to ensure your business info doesn’t fall into the wrong hands. A data breach can be costly, and might even cause your company to close its doors. Luckily, using a VPN can help.

A VPN adds an extra layer of encryption to what you’re doing online. By using a VPN you can throw hackers off your trail so it is more difficult for them to penetrate your data. Using a VPN can allow you to browse the web more freely and confidently.

Conclusion

Every business – regardless of industry or size – should consider using a VPN. By getting a VPN for your business, you can protect your data, improve your marketing, and make it easier for your team to connect to your information and tools regardless of where they are located.

There are dozens of awesome VPNs out there that can help your business. To see how they can benefit your brand and company, give one of them a shot today. You might be surprised at how helpful it really is!