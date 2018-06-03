Top 8 Attractions to See In Maui

Maui is Hawaii’s second largest island, and it is an extremely popular tourist destination because of its alluring environment and excellent weather. You will simply have a hard time finding a more picturesque spot on Earth than Maui. While you may never want to leave, it is important to know how to maximize your limited time on the island. These are the top eight Maui attractions to see .

Punakea Palms Coconut Farms

You will be able to learn everything there is to know about the coconut while on the tasting tour at Punakea Palms Coconut Farms. The tour will show all of the stages coconut cultivation while also detailing how the Hawaiians consume the fruit on a daily basis. Everyone on the tour will get to make their own fresh coconut cream or milk to take with them. The interesting tour is worth the price of admission, but it does not hurt that the farm is also one of the most beautiful spots on the island.

Haleakala National Park

If you are looking to enjoy the natural beauty of the island, then you need to spend your time at Haleakala National Park. Hiking in the volcanic crater and getting a view above the clouds at the observatory tower are two of the most popular activities at the park. You can also take the time to cool off in one of the 12 natural pools found near Palikea stream.

Ka’anapali Beach

While you will never have a hard time finding an amazing beach during your time on the island, none of them are able top the experience provided at Ka’anapali Beach. There are three miles of coastline at the beach that offer the perfect spot to sunbathe. This is also the prime spot to go snorkeling because there are several shallow spots in the ocean. The deep areas of the ocean are known for rough waves. While this is perfect for surfers, it can be somewhat dangerous for novice swimmers.

Acid War Zone Trail

The Acid War Zone is another natural beauty that can’t be missed while visiting Maui. Hiking down the rocky volcano is an awesome experience, but it only gets better when you reach the end of the trail called Nakalele Point.This spot has a large blowhole that regularly shoots water up to 30 feet in the air. The eruption resembles a geyser, but it is actually caused by high tides in the ocean.

Maui Ocean Center

There is no better way to learn about oceanic life than a trip to the Maui Ocean Center. This large aquarium that has permanent exhibits displaying sharks, whales, dolphins, seals and other sea animals in their natural habitat. The Maui Ocean Center also houses several coral reefs that are regularly put back in the Pacific Ocean to combat the declining coral popualation in the area.

The Dunes at Maui Lani Golf Course

The tropical climate on the island of Maui makes it an ideal location for golf. Maui is the home to some of the best golf courses in the world, and you can get the opportunity to play a round on one of these amazing courses at The Dunes. The par-72 6,841-yard course is open year-round to the public, so setting up a reservation is a breeze. Tournaments featuring PGA pros are regularly played at The Dunes, so be prepared for a challenge.

Ocean Vodka Organic Farm and Distillery

You may not think of Hawaii when it comes to vodka, but it is actually the perfect location to make the popular spirit. Instead of using the traditional potatoes or grains, Ocean Vodka is made with fresh sugar cane. The informative tour provides an in-depth look at the farming process of sugar cane and how it can be easily turned into a delicious alcoholic beverage. The tour ends with a product tasting on the beautiful lawn that overlooks the entire island.

Old Lahaina Luau

This popular restaurant is the perfect way to truly experience authentic Hawaiian culture. Hula and fire dancers perform to live music while you dine on a feast of traditional Hawaiian dishes including poke and poi. The three-hour show is held once every night.