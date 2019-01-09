If you are thinking about moving to Montana, there are lots of wonderful places to choose from. These places offer an active outdoors lifestyle along with a friendly small town atmosphere, regardless of the size of the town. Here are the top 8 places to live in Montana:

1. Bozeman

Bozeman is a city of a little more than 40,000 people that is known for its high quality of life. It also naturally beautiful, with the town located in a valley surrounded by picturesque mountains. The city is further home to Montana State University and has a highly rated public school system as well. What’s more, there are terrific cultural opportunities, including a symphony and a number of museums.

2. Four Corners

Not far from Bozeman is the little town of Four Corners. It gets its name from the fact that it intersects Montana Highway 84 and Montana Highway 85 as well as U.S. Route 191, making it very convenient for those who need to commute either to Bozeman or to the cities west and north of the town. Furthermore, with a population of only 4,000 people, Four Corners has a terrific small town atmosphere that is perfect for families.

3. Helena

Helena is the capital of Montana and a wonderful place to live, especially if you love the great outdoors. The city is located between Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and offers lots of opportunities for hiking, sailing and fishing. The city of 30,000 people — one of the smallest state capitals in America — also has multiple colleges and offers a vibrant art scene as well as a number of high-quality museums.

4. Missoula

With a population of a little over 70,000, Missoula is the second largest city in the state after Billings. It also called the “Garden City” because of its beautiful green landscape. The city, which is located by the Clark Fork River and Mount Sentinel, is home to the University of Montana. It is further known for its terrific music scene and its abundance of water sports.

5. Livingston

Located on the edge of Yellowstone National Park, Livington is a beautiful town surrounded by mountains. It is so beautiful that it has been used as the backdrop of a number of Hollywood films, such as “A River Runs Through It.” It also has a surprisingly strong cultural scene, with many famous writers, artists and filmmakers calling it home. In spite of all this, it is still a small town, with a population of only 7,000 people, and it is a great place to raise a family.

6. Whitefish

If you love outdoor activities, you will love Whitefish. Abutting a 5.2 square mile lake and not far from Glacier National Park, the town of a little under 7,000 people offers skiing, hiking, camping, swimming, fishing and hunting. It is also a safe and family-friendly town with excellent public schools. The town further offers a number of community theaters and provides lots of annual cultural events.

7. Dillon

If you are looking for a quiet small town with lots of friendly welcoming people, Dillon is a good choice. The town has a population of a little more 4,000 and is the home of the University of Montana Western, which is a well respected college that attracts students from all across the country. It also offers lots of great outdoor activities, such as hiking, water sports, fishing and hunting. There are further many hot springs in the area.

8. Lewistown

If you want to get away from everything, Lewistown is a good place to go. Located smack in the middle of the state, this town of about 5,000 people is roughly 100 miles from its nearest neighbor. It is also a beautiful little town, with tree-lined streets and friendly people, where everyone knows everyone else. Like many other places in Montana, the town further offers an abundance of outdoor activities.