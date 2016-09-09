3 Great Questions to Ask Before Hiring a General Contractor

These days, many people find that they are in need of general contracting services. If you’re trying to find a general contractor to assist you with the optimization of your commercial or residential property, it’s important to implement strategies that will help you identify the most qualified individual available. To ensure that you can accomplish this objective, make sure that you ask the following three questions before you hire a general contractor:

General Contractors: A Brief Overview

As noted in Wikipedia, the general contractor is responsible for managing the construction site, managing trades and vendors, and communicating information to all parties as the building project is being completed. Some of the other responsibilities that a general contractor might complete include:

• advising the individuals that hire them

• applying for building permits

• providing on-site utilities

• securing the property

• offering site engineering and surveying services

• managing personnel

• monitoring cash flows and schedules

• recycling or disposing of site waste

1. Can You Itemize The Estimate?

While many people know that asking for an estimate so they can know how much the project will cost, asking for an itemized estimate is even better. This is the case because attaining a single, bottom-line price does not help you understanding exactly what fee is being charged for a specific service. As noted in HouseLogic, when you obtain an itemized bid, it will provide you with costs for the various components of the job. This will include:

• Hauling trash

• Demolition

• Plumbing

• Framing and finish carpentry

• Electrical work

• Tiling

• HVAC

• Painting and drywall

• Lighting fixtures

2. How Long Have You Been In Operation?

Another question you should ask a general contractor before hiring her or him is how long they’ve been in operation. This question will help you gain a general understanding of whether the contractor has attained substantive knowledge and hands-on experience within the field. Also, a general contractor who has remained in operation for a decade or longer is oftentimes still working successfully because of a commitment to operating ethically and in excellence. For this reason, choosing to do business with a general contractor that has been successfully operating for ten years or more is typically better than working with a professional with less work experience.

3. Can I Meet The Job Foreman?

In many cases, the general contractor is not the individual who will actually be making changes to your home. Oftentimes, these individuals spend their work day bidding for new clients and managing their employees. Thus if you want to learn more about the individual who will be completing work on your residential or commercial property, it’s a good idea to meet with the job foreman. When you meet the foreman, pay attention to whether his current project is running smoothly. If the contractor states that she or he will be completing the job, ask whether they’ll be on site each day, according to Miles Construction Group, Inc.

Some Other Considerations

In addition to asking the questions listed above, note that there are several other things you can do to ensure that you find the right general contractor. One of them is completing research about the professional via Internet. By visiting the company’s website, you can learn more about the general contractor’s qualifications and credentials. You may also be able to attain more information about the company’s mission statement, general policies and procedures, and payment options.

Conclusion

If it’s time for you to invest in services from a general contractor, it’s important to ensure that you obtain assistance from the most qualified company on the block. To ensure that you can, use the information and advice outlined in this quick reference guide.