8 Unique Girl Gifts to Give this Christmas

After Thanksgiving, you can guarantee that your local department store will be full of items marketed towards girls for Christmas. However, some of the gifts on the shelves tend to be extremely cliché, and chances are that the average girl may receive some of these gifts EVERY CHRISTMAS! If you are gifting for your daughter, niece, cousin, friend, or any young lady in your life, consider these eight unique gifts that she will be sure to appreciate:

1. Camera

A lot of parents and family members love to give the young girls in their lives high-quality cameras! With the surge of social media, it has become extremely important for girls to get the picture-perfect capture of nearly every moment. Allow them to explore their creative side by putting a camera under the Christmas tree just for them!

2. Software Program

Girls and young women alike absolutely enjoy their technology, how about you utilize this love to nurture learning and creativity? Christmas is a great time to introduce software programs to children, especially girls. Ask her about her interests and consider finding a software program to help her bring her interests to life! This gift could potentially teach her how to code the next groundbreaking app, create the cutest profile picture, or compose some original tunes.

3. Soda Maker

Soda makers seem to be increasing in popularity over time. These machines will allow for young girls to make interesting, creative, and tasty concoctions! These are amazing gifts for girls, and they can use them at any time with ease. They are great to bring out for birthday parties and sleepovers, and therefore will be a big hit among her and her friends. When gifting this item, try to also include an ample supply of mixes and flavors as these are often sold separately from the soda maker itself.

4. Instrument

If you find yourself gifting for a young lady interested in the arts, Christmas it the perfect time to get her an instrument. Music stores and Pawn shops have amazing sales around the holidays that many musicians like to take advantage of. Instruments are cherished items and can take children a long way! A new musical instrument will be sure to spark a girl’s interest and will be a viable asset to her all the way into adulthood.

5. Soda Cooler/Refrigerator

Consider gifting a young lady the gift of a soda cooler or small refrigerator for Christmas! These are cool additions to the bedroom decor and will improve the quality of her living space! She will find these mini-fridges to be beneficial as she will be able to store her favorite beverages in the comfort of her own room! A mini-fridge will definitely impress her friends and can last for many years (they’re splendid additions to the college dorm room!)

6. Room Makeover

If there’s anything that girls of all ages love, it is to express themselves through their bedroom! Give your daughter a gift of a lifetime: the revitalization of her sanctuary. Allow her to pick out color schemes, furniture, and decorations. Look for ways to install some interesting lighting in her room to illuminate the colors she chooses. Giving your daughter her dream room will be a gift that she will never forget!

7. Movie Projector

It’s time for arts and crafts! If there happens to be a blank, white wall in the house, one may definitely take advantage of it and put some movies up on their new “big screen.” A homemade movie projector is easy and inexpensive to make. A homemade movie projector will be an awesome gift to give a girl of any age. This gift will be great for future sleepovers and events with friends. For more information on how to make this gift, please click here.

8. Savings Bond

This may be a gift that the younger girls will have a difficult time valuing, however, as they get older, they will absolutely find savings bonds useful! Savings bonds can be a tremendous contribution towards a child’s future. Many parents, family members, and family friends purchase savings bonds for children to help save up for college. These make excellent gifts and have extraordinary long-term benefits! To purchase a savings bond, please see the TreasuryDirect government website.