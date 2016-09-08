5 Things to Consider When Planning an Outdoor Ceremony

This great big, beautiful world is a truly magical place on so many levels. Its mysterious invitation to play a part with its glorious features is like music to our souls, taunting us to join in and experience its almost heavenly feel. This is why so many of us desire to literally reach for the stars when it comes to planning an outdoor ceremony.

Placing special occasions outdoors has been considered a valuable venue option for eons. From outdoor picnics to weddings to final resting places, the outdoors calls to us to use its functionality and awe-inspiring faculties to our hearts’ content. Given this permission, we graciously oblige and the outdoor ceremony planning begins.

The great outdoors provides a plethora of compatible services like cooling shade, lofty breezes and romantic star-lit evenings, coaxing our emotions toward their truths. Respectfully, nature sees us through some great moments seemingly without even trying. But sometimes we need to realize that planning an outdoor ceremony requires thoughtful consideration toward Mother Nature’s gifts and our own human comfort levels. Let’s take a gander on these things that outdoor ceremonies should remind us to ponder and plan for.

The Obvious Outdoor Perks

Nature’s sunny inspiration may cause icky perspiration if not acknowledged ahead of time. “Make guests more comfortable on gorgeously sunny days by providing sunglasses and paper fans at the minimum,” said Cedar Lakes Estate. Place as much of the event in shadier areas as possible.

Refreshing rain is a great way to cool down warmer days and raise up lovely lakes and streams for a more beautifully sound and scenic atmosphere. However, rain, rain go away on any outdoor ceremony day. Make sure to have protection from inclement weather where possible. Personalized umbrellas donning hi-lites from the ceremonial theme is a darling way to reassure guests that rain won’t spoil the show. It wouldn’t hurt to also have another plan should weather not cooperate. Check out Huffington Post’s posts for more great outdoor ceremony ideas.

The Obvious Outdoor Pitfalls

Outdoor ceremonies are meant to be warm and welcoming, food for the soul. The down side – pesky pests will feel just as welcomed as your wonderful human guests will. Critters large and small will find a way into the flowering blossoms of floral centerpieces, sugary treats and accents, and even grandmother’s right ear. Take charge of pesky pests by screening, netting, exterminating or performing some kind of pre-planned bon-voyage for bugs and other party-pooper-pests prior to the ceremony.

When holding a ceremony in grassy areas, it is always a thoughtful gesture to inform guests ahead of time. Ladies with high heeled shoes or open-toed shoes may experience a few awkward moments while trying not to sink into the earth or get eaten alive by ants and other little grass-loving nuisances.

Pre-Planned Savings on Destination Weddings

Lots of folks love to create their dream wedding in an outdoor setting. A totally fabulous destination wedding option, according to ABC News, awaits those couples who long for an unforgettable wedding ceremony right inside Napa Valley’s breathtaking land of wine vineyards. Enchanting Elopements removes all of the stress of finding an outdoor photographer, a minister and beautiful flowers for a great little price while being surrounded by lavishly lush vineyards to boot. This makes perfect sense for those trying to save, as well as those who prefer someone else take the planning lead.

Special Accommodations

Inevitably, there will be guests who require extra attention due to health-related or other personal concerns. Make sure guests in wheelchairs have easy access to the ceremony’s focal point. Guests with hearing or visual challenges will feel honored to sit close to where the action is. Always make sure there are chaperones ready to assist anyone in need, allowing the host or hostess to enjoy a relaxing visit one-on-one.

Catering

Drippy cake frosting, melted ice cubes and dried out hors d’ oeuvres don’t exactly scream professionalism. Invest in a professional caterer that has the background of a smoothly-run business. Borrowing friends to cater for larger parties may not turn out to be such a great idea after all. Wedding planners, hotels and restaurants are usually safe options to communicate with for special catering needs.