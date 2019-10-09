5 Beginner’s Tips to Investing in Real Estate

If you’re looking at real estate as an investment for major wealth creation, there’s a lot you can do with it that can in fact build up your portfolio or bring profits into your bank account. However, there is a lot of risk that comes with real estate, and you will need to have a little patience to start seeing your hard work investing in it pay off. You have consider things such as whether you want to invest in residential or commercial properties, what kind of financing you’re going to use, whether you’re going to be working with construction contractors, and any legal issues that could arise from property development. But there are five tips you can follow for real estate investing that may help you out.

1. Find Out What The Market Has In Terms Of Buyer, Seller Or Renter Markets

Before you get started in real estate investing, you want to make sure you’re acquiring properties in a local market where real estate in general is in demand and property values are relatively stable. You’ll want to know things such as how quickly residential and commercial properties are bought, how high in demand rental units are, and the kinds of revenues most property owners bring in. The best places to invest in real estate, especially residential are areas of the country that are thriving economically and where median incomes are usually pretty high.

2. Consider Different Real Estate Investment Funds

Investing in real estate doesn’t mean you have to actually be a hands on owner of a physical property itself. You can own what’s known as a real estate investment trust (REIT) which is a little like owning stock in a property. A company will usually own a set of properties either residential or commercial, and REIT holders will own a portion of those properties. Buying an REIT is done through a broker or online trading platform, and this option basically allows you to own a stake in a property even if it’s not local. They may not be ideal if you prefer to be very hands on with your real estate investments.

3. Mortgages Aren’t The Only Real Estate Loans

When you’re purchasing a property but intending to sell it in the short-term, or you don’t intend to go with a traditional mortgage, there are other options. If you know how to flip a home, or renovate and rehab a rental property, you may want to consider an alternative loan to finance your purchase. A hard money loan or bridge loan for example, can be funded to you from a non-banking firm, and they’re generally interested more in the property’s value and how it will be renovated or rented out as opposed to being held long-term. Plus alternative financing like this doesn’t usually come with nearly as thorough credit checks.

4. Carefully Vet Property Management Companies

Assuming you are intending to make most of your real estate investment returns through rental income, going this route means you should be working with a reputable property management company. They will usually be the ones maintaining the property and filling its vacancies, so you want to know that you’re paying a company to do this that delivers results. You may want to get personal recommendations or check reviews online very thoroughly about a property management company you’re considering.

5. Attend Real Estate Seminars To Pick Up New Information