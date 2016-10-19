8 Simple Ways to Fireproof Your Business

Running a business is not only about profit. It is also involves protecting it from all types of risks such as a fire hazard. Every business owner should make a plan to prevent it. According to NYC Emergency Management, “planning before a disaster will help you return to operations quickly.”

Here are eight simple ways to fireproof your business:

Clean up

Many people neglect the fact that cleaning up helps prevent fire whether in a company’s premises or at home. Most devices that cause fires are found to have exploded due to lack of cleaning. According to the U.S. Fire Administration, the leading cause of fires is the failure to clean the surrounding area properly. Therefore, make sure that your office equipment is clean all the time.

Electrical Maintenance

It’s recommended that you periodically check the electrical wiring and installation on your business premises. If you are not familiar with how your electrical system works, you can have an independent electrician check it. If something broken is found, have it fixed immediately.

Fire may not directly come from the electrical wires that are hidden. What usually causes fire is a short in the electrical outlet. To avoid this, organize the cables from your equipment and devices that you regularly plug in.

Check Your Heater

In the winter, you are using your heater more heavily than in in other seasons. Because of this, the risk of fire coming from it is greater. “No matter how high the quality of the brand of your heater is, there is always a danger that it will eventually overheat if not properly maintained,” said Firetect. To make sure everything works fine with your heater, regularly replace its filter because a filter that is clogged with dirt is the main cause of overheating.

Organize Your Company’s Kitchen

If your business establishment has a kitchen inside, you should organize it. Assign someone who will see to it that everything in the kitchen is in proper place. Some fire cases in offices are caused by poor kitchen supervision. Usually, some people cook food in the microwave unattended. Explosions can result when this happens so it’s best if someone is always there.

Reduce Wall Panels Made of Wood

Nowadays, most building structures have concrete or glass walls without wooden wall panels. Although wooden wall panels cannot be avoided because of a particular design that has become a common practice, it is still best to resort to what is safer than what looks good and comfortable. Fire easily spreads in buildings that have wood furniture and paneling. Choose a design that will always protect your business from fire hazards.

Manage Smoke Detectors

Nowadays, it is a must for every business to have smoke detectors and fire extinguishers. However, many people just rely too much on such installations. It is true that smoke detectors are reliable. What many people forget that smoke detectors work through their batteries. If you are not aware that the batteries don’t work, smoke detectors are useless. In other words, make sure that your smoke detectors work well all the time, including their batteries.

Keep Away Hazardous Objects

Lighters, cigarettes, and matches are just some of the many objects that are considered hazardous. Such things can cause fires. Chargers are now one of the common culprits that cause fire because some of them, especially defective ones may explode. You don’t have to prohibit such things in your premises. Just make sure they are in proper places. Smoking areas should also be in a separate place.

Invest in Fireproofing Materials

You can reduce the risk of fire by investing in some fireproofing materials such as fireproof coatings or fireproof wall panels. There are many products being offered in the market today that can even prevent fire from spreading. What you need is to know how each of them works. You can hire somebody who specializes in fireproofing to help you choose which of them will work best.

Conclusion

Your business is the extension of your home. You should protect it from fire the way you protect your home from it. Whatever you invest in it will surely be much less than what fire may cost you.