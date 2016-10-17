How to Choose the Perfect Cell Phone Case: 5 Helpful Tips

In today’s smart device-centric culture, a cell phone is so much more than a communication device. For many people, a cell phone is a part of personal identity. As such, the cell phone case you choose can become a help or a burden depending on what features you select.

In this post, learn five helpful tips that can guide you to choose the perfect case for your cell phone.

Tip 1 : Consider where you like to carry your cell phone.

Many female users like to carry their cell phone in their purse or crossbody bag. Conversely, many male users like to carry their phone on their belt or in their back or side pocket.

If you are trying to slip your cell phone into a bag or purse, a slimmer cell phone case may make the difference between whether it fits or not. In the same way, not all cell phone cases have belt clips or loops. So make sure the case you choose will fit in the area where you usually place it.

Tip 2 : Be sure the case you choose is compatible with your phone make/model.

Today’s cell phones come in every size and shape imaginable. Some are so big they are practically tablets while others are small enough to slip into a shirt pocket. So be sure the phone case you are considering is compatible size and width-wise with your particular make and model of cell phone.

Obliq said, “In terms of compatibility, also make sure the phone case has openings in the places where you will need them, such as for the power cord and earbuds.”

Tip 3 : Examine how you use your phone and also who else in the family may use it (especially younger family members).

If your cell phone is regularly commandeered by your children or tends to end up in the mouth of your family dog, you will definitely want to look into a waterproof cell phone case! You will likely also want to select a case that can accommodate a screen protector to keep your fragile screen safe from water or other damage.

As well, if your cell phone is important for your business, you may want to consider options like a cell phone case that doubles as a business card holder or personal organizer so you always have necessary supplies easily at hand.

Tip 4 : Buy within your budget.

As a general rule, cell phone cases get a lot of use. They also experience quite a bit of wear and tear. So unless the cell phone case you are considering is of the extra-hardy variety that is virtually indestructible, generally it is best not to spend a lot on a cell phone case you may have to replace a year or so later.

As well, with the ever-increasing number of options for new cell phones, you may just find yourself switching to a different brand of phone which no longer fits into your cell phone case.

However, if you have purchased your cell phone at full price and you don’t carry replacement insurance, this can be an argument to spend more on the cell phone case that protects it. There is no sense in making a big investment into a cell phone and then buying a cheap case that won’t protect it.

Tip 5 : Don’t forget about weight.

Some cell phone cases are very lightweight and streamlined while others are heavy and bulky. Depending on where you like to carry your cell phone, you may not want to have a very heavy case that weighs you down. But if you use your phone at work and it may come in contact with water, heavy objects or other hazards, a bulky, solid case may be better.

One of the best ways to choose the perfect cell phone case is to just think through each of these five tips in advance and jot down your notes. Then you can use those notes about how you carry and use your phone to help you narrow down the features list to just those features that matter most to you.