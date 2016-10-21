8 Unique Anniversary Gifts to Give Her This Year

Romance is not dead, and a memorable anniversary gift doesn’t have to break the bank. Really! Try to rely on your creativity more than your wallet, and you’ll be in great shape. Below, find eight unique gift ideas to get you started.

Sometimes, simply re-creating a special memory can be the best gift of all. This is one of those cases where it really is the thought that counts – so don’t worry too much about getting every single detail perfect. It will be enough that you remembered that special dinner or outing, and how much it meant to her, in the first place.

If you’re really looking to wow her, a flash mob is a pretty hard surprise to beat. Organize a flash mob by advertising online for volunteers, putting the word out on social media, or getting family and friends to participate. Learn a song together or choreograph a dance, but again, don’t worry about perfection. The look on her face will be well worth the effort of setting this special anniversary gift into motion.

If you’re still stumped, let your knowledge of her be your guide. If you know a few of her bucket list items, do everything you can to make one come true. Plan a special trip if finances permit, or sign her up for that belly dancing class she’s always talking about but would never sign up for herself. Wooden Rose Factory Direct said, “Sometimes the only thing holding us back from our dreams are the logistics – take care of them for her!”

If money is tight, get creative and plan ahead. If you allow enough time, you can mail away to several of her favorite public figures or celebrities to request an autographed picture. With any luck, at least one of them will come through in time for the big day. She will be touched that you know her so well, and will treasure this practically free gift forever.

All relationships have ups and downs. Prepare for one of those down days by making her a “bad day box” as a gift of your love. Fill a decorative box with things she loves: non-perishable treats, her favorite tea, a new book by a favorite writer, a copy of her favorite movie,… anything you know makes her feel better on a bad day should go in the box. Top it off with a love letter from the heart, and you have an anniversary gift that will keep giving during the not-so-festive times. (Explain the idea of the box when you give it to her, but suggest she not open it until the next time she needs a morale boost!)

Every girl loves a beautiful garden, but there can be so much work involved in setting one up. Why not surprise her by putting in the leg work behind the scenes? If you’re short on space, a small container garden on an apartment balcony or a kitchen counter will do the trick. Choose easy to care for plants that will flower in her favorite colors, and watch her love for you blossom even more! Plus, you can rest assured your gift will boost her health and well-being.

A coupon book full of free hugs and kisses is cute, but what most women really want is more time! Since you can’t literally give her more hours in her day, give her a coupon book with coupons that will let her off the hook for things like going to the bank, picking up groceries, a full week of meal prep, and so on. Toss in a few of those coupons for free hugs and kisses (and maybe a nice foot rub) while you’re at it!

One final idea to make her feel special on her anniversary is to demonstrate how much you love spending time with her. A Huffington Post article on strengthening relationships highlights the importance of couples “seizing the moment” together. Sign the both of you up for a cooking class, dance workshop or a music lesson. After all, this day is about the two of you and all the memories you’ve made together. So on your anniversary, go out and make some more!