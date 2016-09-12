3 Main Reasons to Choose Invisalign over Ordinary Braces

You know how important it is to have a nice smile. Not only does it help boost confidence and overall mood, but it has been shown to be exceptionally helpful in certain areas of life. For example, people with nice, straight teeth are 45 percent more likely to get a job promotion than a person without an agreeable smile. The only question is whether you are going to use braces or Invisalign to get that beautiful smile. The following are three reasons why people are choosing Invisalign over traditional braces.

1. Natural Invisibility

The fact is that braces have always been a source of embarrassment since adolescent years, which probably sticks with you if you have to wear them at a later stage in life.

One important reason why people opt for Invisalign is because it provides the ability to straighten teeth without using something as telling as traditional braces. Most people who choose this invisible method can smile and talk without worrying about someone seeing the aligners.

The only people who will know you are wearing the aligners are the people you decide to share your secret with. Both options will give you the desired outcome of a beautiful smile, but Invisalign can make the process a little easier as it will not affect your appearance.

2. Flexibility Counts

Wearing braces is almost a permanent choice because you will end up wearing them for the duration of the process. It might take a year or two (or more depending on your case) before your dentist removes the braces. The Invisalign process could take years as well, but there is a major difference that comes down to flexibility.

According to Dudley Smiles Orthodontist, braces stick to the teeth, and you can never remove them, but the Invisalign aligners can be removed. Yes, the wearer has to remove the aligners when he or she eats and can also remove them any other moment they need to.

There are some drawbacks to removing your aligners from time to time. Some people misplace their aligners while others forget to keep them on. These are little mistakes that can be rectified by simply making sure that the aligners are stored in their case and are kept in a safe place. Ensuring that the aligners are worn as much as possible is all about establishing a routine.

3. Healthier Option

Traditional braces are generally hard to clean. Braces need to be cleaned using a special tool, though it is not guaranteed that the cleaner will reach every nook and cranny. This means that there is a high chance of you leaving something behind. Leaving food or bacteria in (or on) your teeth could lead to cavities or infections.

The aligners can be removed so that you can clean your teeth as you normally would. The aligners themselves should be cleaned to make sure that anything stuck in the aligners is removed. Cleaning the aligners is a simple process that involves rinsing, soaking, and using a soft antibacterial solution before wearing them again.

Of course, it is recommended that the wearer clean and floss his or her teeth before putting on the aligners.

There are a number of reasons that you want to clean your aligners besides removing food or bacteria. For one, smells can stick to the aligners that might attract pets. You do not want your aligners to become your dog’s chew toys. Making sure the aligners are clean protects the aligners and your teeth at the same time.

Another problem associated with braces is they increase the chance of mouth injuries. Not only are these painful, but they can also lead to infections.

The choice is ultimately up to you, but there are benefits to choosing Invisalign over regular braces. No matter what you choose, do so as soon as you can because misaligned teeth still increase the risk of cavities and even injury. Hopefully, these reasons help you make the right choice.