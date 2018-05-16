7 Fun Ways to Exercise on the Beach

The benefits of exercising have long been made known to the public. It’s difficult to find a person who does not know that exercising provides numerous advantages that can drastically improve a person’s physical, mental, and emotional state. For people who live near the beach, as well as people who vacation at the beach, exercising near the shore or in the water provides immense fun combined with great cardio and muscular workouts. Consider taking advantage of these enjoyable and momentum-building activities the next time you’re around the beach.

1. Sand Strides

It might sound fancy, but sand stride is simply taking a stroll, shuffle, or jog on the beach. This type of workout is ideal for people who have sore or stiff muscles, as well as being an ideal exercise for individuals with arthritis or back or knee problems. The softness of the sand absorbs much of the impact and is much better for a person’s joints. This is a fun exercise because you get to take in amazing views, feel the mist of water cool you down while you walk or jog, and you have opportunities to interact with other beach visitors, making it a positive social experience.

The quality of a sand striding workout is exceptional due to the muscles being challenged to work harder, producing an improved cardio workout in comparison to walking or jogging on a hard surface. Read more about sand workouts and other great beach exercise options here.

2. Yoga on the Beach

Beach yoga combines relationship building, getting vitamin D, and a muscle-strengthening workout. Ideal for toning softer areas of the body, increasing flexibility, and improving a person’s breathing techniques, beach yoga is known for reducing stress and enhancing a person’s lifestyle. It’s a gratifying experience and taking part in yoga on the beach will get you sweating and burning more calories! More information about the benefits of beach yoga can be reviewed here.

3. Seaside Lunges

One of the great advantages of lunges is it can be done without the cost of any equipment. Lunges are great for beginner exercises and may be performed anywhere. In addition to these benefits, lunges are also low impact while providing exceptional conditioning for the legs, back, and core. Performing lunges seaside is an ideal way to break up the monotony of an average workout. Seaside lunges will help you to overcome exercise boredom and will provide physical, mental, and emotional stimulation – a wonderful combination to reduce stress and strengthen core muscles!

4. Beach Leaps

Beach leaps are giant leaps that mimic a frog’s jumping movement. You begin crouched down, and then you push yourself up in a mighty leap, to land crouched down again. This exercise brings about conditioning improvements for the stomach, calves, thighs, and glutes. This is a pleasurable but challenging exercise to do on the beach, and the absorbency of the sane makes it safe for people who worry about back and knee injuries.

5. Water Aerobics

At the beach, water aerobics are free! This makes it particularly appealing, and when you consider the rewards you reap from doing water aerobics, there’s no time like the present to get started. This type of exercise is a great calorie burner, it’s safe for people who enjoy low impact exercise, and it improves body flexibility, muscle conditioning, and cardiovascular health.

6. Low Water Planks

Planks are great for strengthening the core body and building overall muscle mass. Low water planks at the beach are possible when you do your planks right at the shoreline. This allows you to cool off while doing an intense workout, and it also helps you to keep your body balanced at a higher position as you avoid going too low in the water.

7. Kayaking for Cooler Workouts

If you love feeling your hands run through the water and the cool mist spray over your body as you enjoy the beach, kayaking could be the perfect workout for you. This form of exercise combines immense pleasure, tension reduction, and a great cardio activity. Kayaks are typically available for rent near beach shops, or they can be purchased if this is something you’d like to do on a regular basis.