6 Important Lessons Rugby Teaches Its Player

Rugby teaches its players several important life skills that most sports do not. These skills prove very useful to rugby players in their dealings with other people on a day-to-day basis. They also help to improve the players’ relations with their family and friends and how to enhance their careers. By forcing them to test their limits, rugby teaches individuals that their biggest competitor is themselves. They learn very early in their careers that the first step to success is by first becoming a better person. There are many lessons that business leaders can learn from rugby.

1- Teamwork

Rugby is among the most team-oriented sports in the world. Obviously, it takes a combination of effort from the whole team to make any kinds of moves or progress in any team sport – but rugby is on a level of its own. Whereas good players in other team sports such as soccer can get away with solo plays, only rugby players with a death wish will attempt to face a charging defense alone. Rugby teaches players how to work together to overcome obstacles, and nurtures cooperation and harmony among them. The resulting synergy teaches players that they can achieve much more when they work together than when they do things separately.

2- Communication

The ability to communicate effectively is one of the things that set us apart from other species. We are constantly communicating even when we do not say anything because even silence communicates something to others. Communication is essential to the success of any strategy. Rugby not only instills the importance of communication on players but also helps to develop their communication skills. In rugby, failure to communicate gets you hurt, trampled on, or left behind. Communication is critical in a game because it creates an avenue for offering positive criticisms, encouragement, and assurances.

Not all communications should be verbal though – and rugby players know this more than anyone else. Rugby players learn how to communicate with each other via eye contact and slight hand and facial movements to not to make their intentions obvious. A simple glance in a scrum assures the rest that a payer is with them, and a slight nod from the captain may indicate the direction in which the next play will follow.

3- Change

The ability to embrace and handle changes in life is a huge determinant of how successful one can be. Rugby teaches players how to go with the flow because things do not always go as planned. Sometimes a well-calculated move may fall through and players will have no choice but to adapt to the changes and improvise as they go. Such situations teach players how to think on their feet and, importantly, not to let minor setbacks hinder their quest for progress. Most wayward youth show positive behavioral changes after a few weeks in a rugby team.

4- Patience and Trust

“Good things come to those who wait,” the guys at Guinness say. This clause is not the most practical cliché out there, but it works for rugby players. Any rugby player worth his/her salt knows that running around aimlessly will bring nothing fatigue. In a rugby game, it is always sensible to wait for the opportune time to make a move. Before that, players must trust their teammates to do their jobs.

5- Resilience

Most people often confuse resilience with patience. While patience is waiting for the right opportunity, resilience is overcoming the discouraging situations in life. Most people throw in the towel and give up on their dreams when the going gets tough. Rugby players do not have the same ‘luxury.’ Rugby inculcates a fighting spirit in players and makes them more irrepressible.

6- Respect

Unfortunately, respect is as rare as hen’s teeth today. While respect is vanishing from everyday life, it is still important on the rugby field. As big and strong as they are, rugby players remain the most courteous sports people ever. Yes, they oppose each other and are surprisingly rough, but to an extent. It is very common for a rugby player to extend a helping hand to a tackled opponent, just as it is rare for rugby players to fight during a match. Perhaps that is why people say that “Rugby is a game for hooligans but played by gentlemen.”