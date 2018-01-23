7 Reasons Women Should Take Daily Vitamins

While it is important to eat a healthy diet, it isn’t easy to get all of the nutrients required for your body from the foods that you eat. This is why it is important for women to take dietary supplements. Women have special nutritional requirements due to their constantly changing hormonal levels. Here are seven reasons why women should take daily vitamins for their mental and physical well-being.

Reason 1: Coping With Food Allergies or Sensitivities

If you have a food sensitivity or allergy, then taking vitamins is vital for your health. When you can’t drink milk or eat other dairy products, you probably aren’t getting enough calcium, but you can take a dietary supplement that contains calcium to maintain the strength of your bones and teeth. You can find capsules, tablets or chewable vitamins that contain enough calcium to protect your teeth and bones. Make sure to take the correct dosage of calcium to avoid any detrimental side effects from toxicity.

Reason 2: Protecting Your Cardiovascular System

When you have heart problems or high cholesterol, it is important to increase your intake of omega-3 fatty acids. This type of fat is found in fatty fish such as mackerel, tuna and salmon along with some plant-sourced foods such as walnuts or flaxseeds. However, it isn’t easy to ingest a lot of nuts or fish to get enough omega-3 fatty acids to protect your body’s blood vessels, arteries and heart. You can find vitamins that contain omega-3 fatty acids at your nearest drugstore.

Reason 3: Preventing Anemia That Leads To Fatigue

Many women develop anemia because they have heavy menstrual periods. Some women can’t consume a lot of meat or other iron-rich foods to avoid the fatigue caused by anemia. There are liquid forms of iron that are easy for a women to take each day to improve her body’s iron levels. In addition, it is possible to find multivitamins that contain iron and that are formulated for women. By increasing your iron levels with vitamins, you can avoid serious complications from anemia.

Reason 4: Preparing For a Pregnancy

Experts believe that women should begin taking iodine and folic acid when they are planning a pregnancy. These nutrients help with an infant’s development and can prevent some types of birth defects. It is nearly impossible for a woman to get enough iodine and folic acid from her daily diet, so a physician will recommend taking vitamins that contain these nutrients. After a woman is pregnant, she can continue to take these vitamins.

Reason 5: Maintaining Proper Mood Levels

Without enough vitamin D, you may have a reduction in your mood levels, especially in the winter. Most of the body’s vitamin D is manufactured from exposure to sunlight. However, women spend most of their time inside an office or home. By taking a vitamin D supplement, you can prevent mood disorders such as depression. Talk to your physician to learn more about how much vitamin D your body requires for optimal well-being.

Reason 6: Having Youthful Skin

If you want to have youthful looking skin, then you should take vitamins A and E. Both of these vitamins help with maintaining the firmness of your skin so that you won’t develop fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, when you are taking these nutrients, your skin’s cells will renew faster, helping you to have a younger and more vibrant appearance.

Reason 7: Preventing Illnesses

When you want to avoid illnesses such as colds or influenza, it is important to have enough vitamin C in your body. This nutrient boosts your immune functions, but it is difficult to eat numerous citrus fruits and other foods that contains vitamin C. You can find vitamin C in separate tablets or multivitamins, and you can also find this nutrient in throat lozenges.

Understand the Correct Dosage Of Vitamins

You should understand the correct dosage of vitamins to get the most benefits while avoiding any toxicity. Signs of vitamin toxicity can include having gastric distress, dizziness or changes in the color of your skin. It is also important to take vitamins at the correct time of the day to ensure that the supplements are absorbed by your body.