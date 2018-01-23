5 Tips for Decorating Your Parlor Room

A parlor is an eloquent private sitting room set aside the house for reception and entertainment of visitors in one’s home. It’s the room that should be given more attention when it comes to decorating as its where one receives all of his important guests. It’s also where you hold your business meetings and hold functions. It’s the most important room in the house and should be given most attention when decorating and furnishing it. The way you decorate your parlor says a lot about your personality, social and economic status in the society. This room should give the feeling of comfort and entertainment to your guests. When decorating it consider the following tips

1- Pick a Paint Color First

There are different paint colors with various tones and shades. Each of this paint colors would look good in your home, but the most important question of what color to paint your private sitting room still looms. To answer this question, you need to fast arrange your staff into the room to get a handle on where everything fits on the right. Once you have a strategic positioning of where everything should pick a paint color that fits this new environment in the room

2- Arrange Your Furniture in the Room

When arranging the room arrange the furniture in a manner that makes the room spacious and gracious. This make’s the room for guests to maneuver the room with relative ease easily. You don’t need to fill up the room with mean less furniture instead, spend more resources on fewer but better pieces which make the room stand out. There are three basic ways in which one can arrange their furniture on their carpet.

All On – The carpet should be long enough to cover the furniture legs creating a luxurious feel. If it’s big enough, it should leave 21 inches between the walls and the carpet. This room can either accommodate lees or many artworks

– The carpet should be long enough to cover the furniture legs creating a luxurious feel. If it’s big enough, it should leave 21 inches between the walls and the carpet. This room can either accommodate lees or many artworks All Off – If your parlor is a small room keep all legs of your furniture of the carpet. Doing this creates more space around the room for you to host your visitors. This room only needs less but outstanding artwork

– If your parlor is a small room keep all legs of your furniture of the carpet. Doing this creates more space around the room for you to host your visitors. This room only needs less but outstanding artwork Front On – Here put all the front leg of your furniture on the carpet and tie the arrangement together creating space that shows your visitor they are welcomed at your home. This arrangement best in large parlors leaving a lot of space for you to display your artwork around the room

3- Hang Your Artwork

Hang your art pieces 60 inches from the floor. This pieces of art should relate to you on a human scale portraying your personality, social and economic status in the community. It’s remarkable how much art can reveal about a person.

4- Add Lighting to the Room

Lighting makes the room seem interesting and gives your room a feeling adventure. The lighting should be done in a way that focuses on the most important pieces of artwork and feature that need to be highlighted with the room.

5- Be Bold

Make a statement. Personality makes a space great. Show all the best attributes of yourself by adding personal pieces like a classy wine cellar, an outstanding led flat screen or, just something that states yourself. The more, the bolder you are in the in decorating this room, the greater it reveals to your guests that they are welcome to your place. Have fun when showing your personality to your guest’s. It brings out a lot of innovation and ideas on how to make your parlor looks great.

It’s always important to be creative when decorating your private sitting room. Always try to bring out your personality in the room. Show your visitors that you are a fun person to hang out with by the way you arrange your furniture and the way you light up the room. These gives life to this room making the visitor feel welcome. Keep on continuously looking for a way to make your parlor better. These can be done by continuously improving on the accessories and artifacts in the room. Follow all these tips well, and you will have yourself one lively parlor.