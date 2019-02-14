A Guide for Beginning Your Recovery Journey

Whether you are recovering from substance abuse, physical or sexual abuse, or other traumatic events in your life, the good news is that there are plenty of methods and techniques available to help you heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually. Since anyone’s life is filled with daily challenges and obstacles that can sometimes seem impossible to overcome, it is important to develop a detailed plan of your recovery journey. Whether this involves healing old wounds with family members and friends, becoming healthier physically, or perhaps coming to terms with one’s own feelings, these and other aspects of recovery play a pivotal role in helping you create the life path you want for yourself. If you are ready to begin your recovery journey, here are some great tips to help you get started.

Win the Battle of Depression

When starting any journey of recovery, it is perfectly natural to have feelings of depression. In many cases, this stems from dwelling on past failures and shortcomings, all of which may have hurt you and perhaps others you love. However, by understanding it is normal to be depressed in these moments, you give yourself the power to win the battle of depression. To do so, there are many things you can do. For example, talking to a trusted friend, family member, or even a counselor will give you an outlet to express your innermost feelings. Along with this, think outside yourself and perhaps try to help others by becoming a volunteer at a homeless shelter or animal shelter. And speaking of animals, if you feel up to it, adopting a furry friend can often introduce a companion into your life who provides nothing but unconditional love and support each and every day.

Be Honest with Yourself

Since a big part of your recovery journey will involve looking inward, learning to be honest with yourself is a big step forward. To accomplish this, many counselors suggest keeping a journal, where you can write down any and all of your thoughts, fears, and anything else that comes to mind. In fact, you can use your journal to not only do these things, but also write down any goals you want to see accomplished in the future. For example, if you have always wanted to learn a new language, play a musical instrument, or perhaps take a trip to somewhere new and exciting, putting these thoughts down on paper can be a great motivator to stay on the path to recovery.

It Is Okay to be Alone

Along with being honest with yourself, it is important to realize it is okay to be alone from time to time. By learning to love yourself and accepting yourself for who you are, including the faults we all possess, it then becomes easier to overcome the various obstacles that in the past seemed insurmountable. As for ways to learn about the benefits of being alone now and then, there are plenty of things you can do. As an example, if you love reading, visit your local library for some quiet time. By finding a good book and curling up in a quiet corner, you’ll soon be lost in another world. Along with this, find a great restaurant or coffee shop and try having a meal by yourself. When you do, you’ll learn to enjoy the food, atmosphere, and solitude of being one with your thoughts. And oh yes, be willing to put down your smartphone while doing all this, since it will simply be one more distraction competing with your thoughts.

No matter what type of situation from which you are recovering, keeping these tips in mind can make the journey much more bearable and enjoyable. From rebuilding strained relationships to regaining your physical health and learning to accept and love yourself all over again, the recovery journey will be filled with ups and downs. However, by remembering everyone in your position has felt the same way at some point, it becomes far easier to keep things in perspective and continue moving forward.