3 Easy Tips for Planning Your Wedding

You’re engaged. Now what? Planning your wedding should be one of the most exciting processes in your life. It doesn’t have to be stressful. By following a few tips, you can ensure that all of the details are taken into consideration.

Set a Budget

It’s important for you to establish a budget for what you can afford. Your wedding can be as simple or as extravagant as you desire. Regardless of what your budget may be, there are ways to make it special and absolutely memorable.

Depending on your budget, you may need to prioritize some items. This is a decision that only you and your fiancé can make. If you are on limited funds. You may want to focus on the venue, the wedding dress, the music, or some other aspect. The item that becomes the priority “must-have” item is what you will spend the most money on. You can then look for ways to save on all of the other areas.

Ask for Help

There is absolutely nothing wrong with asking for help. You may want to hire a wedding planner to do everything for you or you may want to continue to plan everything on your own.

If you decide you want to do the planning yourself, consider asking for help in various areas. You may have friends or family who are willing to assist. They may be able to contact some of the different vendors and they may even be able to provide you with what you need so that you don’t have to spend the money at a vendor.

If you have crafty friends, ask them if they can help with table decorations, flowers, and other aspects of your wedding. If you have friends who cook or bake, find out if they would be willing to make your wedding cake or cater the entire wedding reception.

You can also utilize various sites that will assist you with decorations and other items. Etsy, for example, is a great website for wedding planning.

Create a Checklist

Planning a wedding involves a variety of components. While you are focused on one area, something else could easily fall through the cracks. Creating a checklist will help you to stay organized and ensure that everything is ultimately done in time for your big day.

You will want to consider such things as the venue, the attire, invitations, flowers, rings, wedding photography, the food for the reception, music for the reception, and the wedding cake. There may be other details that you want based on your wedding theme or “extras” that you would like to include. Common items include save the date postcards, wedding favors, and photo booths.

If you ask for help, identify who is responsible for what. Write it down on the checklist so that you know to follow up with them to ensure that it is actually done. Give a copy of the checklist to everyone so that they can assist you with the planning.

You should also take into consideration that many venues will assist with multiple things. For example, a venue may be able to provide you with the food for the reception, the music, and more. They can also put you into contact with other vendors, including photographers and bakeries.

Planning a wedding can be a lot of fun if you allow it to be. Rather than stressing, stay organized. Don’t be afraid to enlist the help of friends because they may be able to assist you in ways that you never even thought possible. In the end, you can be sure to create some amazing memories.