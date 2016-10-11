3 Major Signs that Show It’s Time to Call a Plumber

Plumbing issues are serious, and they’re not problems you can ignore for long. A leaking faucet might not seem like such a big deal you can’t fix it on your own, but a septic issue is another story. Not all plumbing issues are for the handy DIY-er. Calling a plumber for professional help is sometimes less expensive and less time-consuming than trying to do it yourself. If you’re not familiar with the issues at hand, you’ll spend too much time and money working on it yourself. Don’t add to your expenses by trying and failing. If any of the following plumbing issues are going on at your house, take them as signs it’s time to call a plumber to do the dirty work for you.

Backed Up Drains

Every so often you might experience a drain backing up you can fix on your own. Most of the time, though, these back-ups are an indication there is a much larger problem at hand. For instance, let’s say you’re using the master bathroom. When you flush the toilet, you notice the water starts coming up instead of doing down as it does when you flush. You flush again, and this time the water beings gushing over the sides of the toilet. That’s when you notice the showers and sinks are also pushing dirty, disgusting water up the drains.

It could be any number of problems such as a full septic tank in need of a drain. However, the problems that cause issues like these are almost always too complex for you to fix on your own. A call to the plumber results in a professional fix that gets your bathrooms and kitchen up and running again without issue. The best you can do is run outside and look for the drain cap and pull it off. This allows some relief to the overfilled drains, but a plumber needs to come out right away.

Your Toilet is Always Clogged

You certainly don’t need to call a plumber every time your toilet is clogged. It’s not always a big deal. Sometimes you just have to do a little digging to find the root of the issue, which is the toothbrush your toddler threw into the potty when you weren’t looking. Other times it’s a bit too much toilet paper in the pipes, and all it needs is a little push to get things going again.

When your toilet is clogged, try plunging it. This works most of the time when clogs occur. You can even try pouring clog cleaning detergents down the drain, but be sure they are for toilets. You can’t just pour anything safely down the toilet. If you’ve tried everything and the problem persists, you have bigger issues than just a simple clog. It’s time to call a plumber.

You Notice Water Leaking in the Floors, Walls or Bathrooms

A leaky faucet is easily fixed by tightening a few loose pieces in most instances. According to SC Plumbing Services, when you notice water leaking throughout the house, however, the problem is bigger. Water should never leak through your walls, your ceiling and into your basement or floors. This indicates a much larger problem that needs professional assistance. It’s not a good idea to leave this water very long. It’s also not a good idea to get into the walls yourself.

Leaks like this are often detrimental. The last thing you want to do is make it even worse by trying to fix it yourself. Professional plumbers are experienced with leaks of this nature. They know where to look, what to look for, and how to best get to the source of the leak without creating an even bigger mess than the water has already created. Leave an issue like this to the pros for your own sanity, and for the sake of your home.

The general rule of thumb is you should call a plumber of the problem persists or it’s a major leak. Otherwise, try a few things on your own to save a bit of time and money. Most minor issues are easily fixed at home with a few tricks, but big issues aren’t fixable without the help of a professional plumber on call.