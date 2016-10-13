3 Essential Bridal Services to Have Done on Your Big Day

As a bride-to-be, there are so many special parts of preparing for a wedding. Saying yes to the dress, tastings for the reception and preparing to see family and friends are all wonderful. However, there are a few key things every bride must make sure she gets done for the big day.

Photography

Your wedding day is one of the most important and memorable days of your life. It’s only fitting to make sure you hire an excellent photographer. Take a moment to look at the bigger picture. The wedding day is when a new family is formed. A legacy is born and generational lines continue. This is a special day for a family’s history. Many children love being able to look back at mommy and daddy when they first fell in love and got married.

Nowadays, there are photographers for almost any budget. Even though smartphones have totally evolved and are able to take photos that are professional quality, don’t rely on your wedding guests to provide the only photos you have for your day. Hire a wedding photographer. In fact, it might be nice to hire a photographer specially assigned to capturing the day from the bride’s perspective. Arrival to the venue where you’ll get ready and capturing the entire beautification process are all special moments that need to be included.

There are lots of professional companies that will send teams to capture the wedding day festivities through pictures and videos. If you have a tight budget, this doesn’t mean you have to forgo this service. Consider hiring photographers who are beginners, but have a good portfolio. Visit the local art school and find out if there are any photography students who are willing to capture your special day at a lower rate.

Hair

Having perfect hair is so important mainly because no one wants to experience a bad hair day on their wedding day. It’s not good for pictures. It’s not good for the couple’s morale and the bride won’t feel like she’s putting her best foot forward. There are lots of hair stylists who will rearrange their schedules and fly into town to take care of the needs of their clients. Oftentimes, hairstylists will stay the entire day to make sure the hair stays nice throughout the ceremony, post-ceremony pictures and the reception.

It’s not hard to find a hair stylist willing to help with your day. Try local salons and different websites. In many cases, stylists will come to your home for consultations. According to beautybyUMARR.com, once the dress is purchased, it’s a wise idea to sit down with the hair stylist and come up with potential ideas. Once you both decide on a vision for the hair, it’s important for the hair stylist to execute it to make sure it will work. Make sure to get all the tools needed to make the style a success. Many brides add hair extensions to create a fuller, longer look. Whatever the vision is, make sure to do a practice run of it all so that it can be exactly how you want it on the big day.

On your wedding day, it’s the time for you to look and feel like a queen. Hiring a hair stylist will truly help in this effort.

Make-Up

With all of the bright lights and camera flashes, it’s important to get a professional makeup application. There are many women who are terrified at the thought of wearing tons of making on the big day. This doesn’t have to be the case.

It’s best to go through a process of finding the perfect make-up artist for your needs. In order to find a good make-up artist, start with word of mouth. Ask other married women who did their make-up on their big day. Collect a bunch of names. Before you pick up the phone to call any make-up artist, find their online footprint and look at their work. Most excellent make-up artists share their work through websites and social media. If you like what you see, call and book them. Make sure to do a test run ahead of time and try different looks. This will help you decide what your entire look will be for the day.

If you’re a bride-to-be who loves the wedding process, this will feel like a piece of cake for you. If you cringe at the thought of doing these steps, consider the fact that once the wedding is over, you’ll be very happy you and your family can look back at the pictures and be proud of what you see.