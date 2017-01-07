3 Problems With Painting a Home’s Exterior by Yourself

Taking a DIY, or do-it-yourself approach to many projects can be quite rewarding in a number of ways. Substantial funds can be saved, self-reliance can provide a fantastic boost, and doing a project the way you like and at your own pace are also quite rewarding perks to be had. For some, this is the inarguable route to take in most all endeavors.

However, there are a number of specific projects that truly are not suited to the solo, DIY approach. Not a matter of loyalty to cause or personal dedication to results, these particular endeavors just bring far too much for the ability of one person to reasonably fulfill. The entire painting of a home’s exterior is one example that often falls squarely into this category. For the avid DIYer, the next question upon hearing such news naturally becomes something like “Well, why not?”. While we’re not unequivocally saying it’s an impossible feat to accomplish, there are a number of compelling reasons not to go about this one alone.

1- Time Expense

Time is something we’re all inherently aware of as a notable requirement to any worthwhile project. “Painting your home’s exterior by yourself will take an unbelievably painful amount of time,” said Idea Painting Company. Certainly, if your home is on the smaller end, this detail can change. However, for the average-sized home and larger, an exterior paint job, from start to finish will take a massive amount of time.

First you must do all the planning and make all advance, project-related decisions. Now, gather all materials and store them in a non-detrimental manner on site. Next, you will need to setup scaffold, ladders, and other equipment as you begin the extensive surface prep process so that the new paint will hold securely and last a while.

Once all surfaces have been prepped, you can apply the primer, followed by a first and often second coat of paint throughout the entire structure. Next, get ready for any necessary sealant work that will be needed in order to fully protect the freshly painted materials. If you’ve made it this far, you’ve spent an impressive amount of time and can congratulate yourself once cleanup of the whole work site has been completed.

2- Physical Requirements

As outlined above, there is a lot to the process of painting a home’s exterior. Surface prep alone can entail loads of physical labor with surface sanding, scraping, filling, and cleaning. The up and down of ladder and scaffold climbing throughout the entire painting process is enough to prep an Olympian all unto itself. Add in the all of the physical priming, painting, sealing, and cleanup, and you are going to be one tired individual no matter your physique going into the project.

3- Lack of End-Game Reprise

Let’s say you’ve now accomplished the unthinkable and successfully done what it takes to completely paint the exterior of your home. What now happens if there is some unforeseen issue to arise? One example: a recall on paint will replace your paint but not your personal labor and time. Any number of unfortunate things can happen, and when you’re on your own in doing the project, you’re also on your own when it comes to providing reprise, necessary follow-up, and other dedications to the ongoing health of your paint job and the surfaces affected by it.

Some Benefits to Having Help

If all of the aforementioned is not enough fodder to form some basic opinion on the matter, let’s take a brief look to some key advantages awarded to those that do ultimately seek some help in tackling this particular home undertaking.

Time expense burdens are placed upon a group, sparing the sole DIYer a huge time devotion.

One must adhere to the specialized paints and methods for metals , stone, and other special surfaces encountered in the exterior or damage can occur. An outside expert will know the best approaches with respect to each.

Physically, words can’t quite measure the relief felt by the utilization of several as opposed to just one.

Frustration and stress are also reduced greatly when the entirety of the project’s completion and subsequent reprise needs are spread to a number of assisting parties.

Sometimes, going at it alone is an absolutely fantastic and resourceful way to approach a task. In other cases though, it’s just not feasible or sound thinking, despite the best of intentions. When it comes to exterior painting your home, this one is best relegated to the gaggle and not just the lone goose.