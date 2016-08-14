4 Smart Reasons to use LED Lights

You may not think twice about the lightbulbs in your light sockets, but maybe you should. Most homes have conventional lightbulbs in them, but many people are turning to LED lights as replacement. There are certainly numerous benefits to having these types of lights in your home, office and elsewhere. Even when you look at other types of energy-saving light bulbs, you will still see that LEDs have the advantage in basically every category.

As a brief refresher course, remember that LED stands for light emitting diode. One LED light has several diodes in it. Almost all aspects of LED lighting are good. Let’s examine them.

Advantages and Benefits of LED Lighting Over Traditional Lighting

1. They’re energy efficient.

First and importantly, LED lights are extremely energy efficient. Compared to traditional lightbulbs and overall conventional lighting, you can expect to experience an estimate of 80 to 90 percent energy efficiency with LED lights. That’s an amazing statistic and one that should be paid attention to.

The thing is that many people do not recognize how important energy efficiency is, so let’s put it into perspective right here. With traditional lightbulbs, which are technically called incandescent lightbulbs, only 20 percent of the energy emitted from the bulb itself is used for light. The other 80 percent of electricity will be in the form of heat. And unless you’re trying to heat your room or home entirely with lightbulbs, all of this heat will be lost, and you will waste your money paying for that lost heat and energy.

Let’s take a specific example. Let’s say that each month your electric bill is 50 dollars, and you are using incandescent lightbulbs or traditional lighting in your home. If is the case, switching to LED lights will actually save you $40 a month. That’s because you will not be paying for that 80 percent of electricity that is lost to heat with incandescent lightbulbs.

2. They’re high performance.

This case, the fact that LED light bulbs are high performance means that they give you a great bang for your buck. In other words, they can be used in any lighting situation. They can be used in extremely hot or cold temperatures. They’re able to disburse light throughout entire room or as a direct beam onto a piece of art, for example. And they are also long lasting, but more on that later.

When it comes to lighting important institutions in government or museums and art galleries where lighting is extremely important, most lighting designers will choose LED lights every time, according to Patriot Tube.

3. They’re durable and last a long time.

In addition to being high performance in basically any situation, LED lights will surely last a long time as well. It’s important to not this because often, regular lightbulbs only last up to a few thousand hours of use. To see the difference, consider the following. The operational lifetime of an LED lightbulb is up to 100,000 hours. This means that you could use an LED lightbulb at 50 percent operation for up to 22 years of continuous operation for up to 11 years.

4. They’re ecologically friendly.

Another wonderful thing about LED lightbulbs is that they are free of toxic chemicals, which makes them ecologically friendly. Many conventionally used light bulbs have numerous toxins and carcinogens in them. These materials can be dangerous. For example, fluorescent light bulbs contain mercury, which can have a seriously negative impact on your health and on the environment.

There are a number of other progressive things about LED lightbulbs that can benefit you, your family and your home as well as the environment. For example, you can have instant lighting with LED light bulbs. As soon as you power them on, they brighten up to their maximum brightness. This makes them especially fitting for projects such as lighting streets and outfitting signal and traffic lights.

As a final note, we must remember that LED lightbulbs are technically more expensive than incandescent lightbulbs, but in the end, you’ll still be saving money. That’s because you’ll save over time, and you can also save money on the installation of the LED bulbs by using environmental rebates.